Ask HN: (with demo): Who will be interested in an AI website categorization API?

We are a small team based in Singapore building [SilvrBullet](https://silvrbullet.com). One of the backbones of the product is in building up a giant business database that can be queried. Of which one of the meta data are business categories. We didn't find one publicly available that is good enough, so we built our own.

Here's a demo:

Taxonomy

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer 64e72989d9fb09ffa2f360933a55163de1f4da27" http://45.63.20.151/categories

Demo web service

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer 64e72989d9fb09ffa2f360933a55163de1f4da27" http://45.63.20.151/websites/paypal.com

(Replace the part after /websites/ with the domain you want to fetch the category with).

It takes a few seconds because it has to crawl the website.

Your thoughts? Does anyone knows a company that might need this? It's working pretty well for us. As a bootstrapped business, we are looking to license our core tech to provide a longer runway.

Cheers and thanks in advance!