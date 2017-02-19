Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Uber Investigating Sexual Harassment Claims by Ex-Employee (nytimes.com)
80 points by qzervaas 48 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 23 comments | favorite





One thing that every employee needs to understand is that HR is not your friend. No matter how friendly or helpful they seem, their job is not to protect you. It's to protect the company.

reply


I guess to some degree "protecting the company" involves implementing procedures that protect the company from losing a class action lawsuit and damaging their ability to recruit engineers, right?

reply


This. HR is there to protect the company and not to help employees. They have to justify their salary somehow.

If they ask you to sign something it is usually not in your interest to do what they ask.

reply


I wonder how much impact this will have. If they will discipline and fire people and put processes in place to keep the problem fixed, or if they will make a lot of noise about investigation and saying how terrible they feel and not have anything change.

Someone here once asked me how I differentiated between a corporation run by people and a corporation structured as an institution. In the latter there are processes put in place that bind the people in the corporation to specific rules and constraints, and the consequences of not following the rules is well defined and not up to interpretation.

An example of that would be a sexual harassment protocol that would be activated by making a claim to the protocol director. That position would typically report to the general counsel or the CEO. That director would have 30 days from the time of the report to capture statements from all of the named parties, copies of all company email from all named parties, and any chat session transcripts. The protocol director would then have another 30 days to seek out any corroborating information from people likely to be affected and then would provide the CEO (or General Counsel) with a report on whether or not harassment was deemed to occur. If it had, they would be required to remove from management responsibility the perpetrator on a first offense, and to separate from the company on a second offense. There would be no consideration for their "performance" against their goals.

Its all very mechanical, there isn't a lot of leeway for misinterpretation and the punishment is fixed without recourse. Of course there are similar punishments doled out to protocol enforcers should they attempt to mitigate the protocol.

Institutions are interlocking processes and regulations which insure the proper functioning and survival of the institution in the face of imperfect people being in charge of executing the institution's mission.

Corporations of people run on loyalty, friendship, and leverage. In such a corporation, justice is only found the exercise of friendship or leverage. And greater friendship or greater leverage can steer the result regardless of its merits.

reply


When someone senior gets fired, I'll start taking them seriously. Until then, it's all PR.

reply


I think one senior person isn't enough in a case like this. What is described here is an entire malfunctioning department, which in my opinion, couldn't be attributed to anywhere below the C-level. Sure perhaps there is somebody who can be fingered "VP of HR" or whatever, but anybody who has so little visibility into their department that this type of scenario could evolve is clearly not auditing what's happening levels beneath them.

reply


Why would you take them seriously if they fire someone senior just to respond to the public outcry but did nothing when this wasn't public?

reply


Fair point.

reply


Someone senior? Yeah right, it'll be some HR patsy or just "the person responsible has left the company before this article".

reply


This is much, much stronger than a typical PR response. Heads may roll.

reply


But they're all top performers.

reply


This is the third post on this topic that's made the front page:

[1]: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13683894

[2]: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13682022

reply


Why wouldn't there be lots of stories about this on the front page? It is big news about a major player in the exact target market of this site. It is also actionable to the audience here: this story may affect the decisions of many current and potentially future Uber employees.

reply


With Travis at the helm is anyone surprised? Don't expect anything to happen unless it has to because of more bad PR.

reply


I've always wondered if the high profile fallout actually causes any change. From anecdotal evidence I feel like nothing really changes. It's mostly people in some bubble that get really upset and then a week later everyone forgets what exactly they were upset about.

reply


The Uber CEO did withdraw from the U.S. President's economic council after widespread outcry from a vocal portion of customers and a high proportion of employees. This is not an example of a major change, but it did demonstrate that Uber is responsive to public opinion.

reply


Amazing how bad PR can get a company to start investigating things. They should probably also investigate the total incompetence of their disgusting HR department.

reply


More like "Uber Announces it Will Investigate Sexual Harassment Claims by Ex-Employee"

reply


The problem is that men misconstrue the natural social and friendly tendency of most women as sexual advances. There needs to be more education in this respect with men. Just because a woman is chatty and willing to collaborate doesn't mean she wants to sleep with you. I know that sounds sexist, but honestly, I think women just are naturally or at least culturally (does the difference matter in this case, really?) more social and teaching that to immature men would cut off 80% of these situations.

reply


If you read the original blog post, you'll see your comments have nothing to do with what actually happened.

reply


The problem is that there seems to be a terrible, unbelievably toxic culture pervading nearly every department at Uber.

Also, "I know that sounds sexist" is a fucking terrible caveat.

reply


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Type_I_and_type_II_errors

reply


I see nothing wrong with the manager's behavior.

Given: ------

- The manager indirectly fished for mutual sexual interest with a subordinate.

- Managers and subordinates engage in workplace relationships across the country and the world. They all start with a "proposition" of one kind or another. This is an acceptable social norm.

- The subordinate reported the manager. The manager appears to then have ceased any further activity that could have been offensive to the subordinate.

- Simply discussing one's sex life with an employee - regardless of the employee's interpretation - is not sexual harassment. I'd bet my bottom dollar that Fowler approached attorneys over this and was rebuffed - which is precisely why she's shame-blogging about her incident.

- This is another case of a woman who is not attracted to someone who shows interest in her making sure that she lets the world know how offended and injured she is about it...and all the supposed apprehension her rejection of the counterparty caused.

I'm not sympathetic, I don't this should be legislated against, and I think those who go online to chest beat about these incidents are despicable cowards looking for social recognition for being "good guys".

:)

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: