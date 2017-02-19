reply
If they ask you to sign something it is usually not in your interest to do what they ask.
Someone here once asked me how I differentiated between a corporation run by people and a corporation structured as an institution. In the latter there are processes put in place that bind the people in the corporation to specific rules and constraints, and the consequences of not following the rules is well defined and not up to interpretation.
An example of that would be a sexual harassment protocol that would be activated by making a claim to the protocol director. That position would typically report to the general counsel or the CEO. That director would have 30 days from the time of the report to capture statements from all of the named parties, copies of all company email from all named parties, and any chat session transcripts. The protocol director would then have another 30 days to seek out any corroborating information from people likely to be affected and then would provide the CEO (or General Counsel) with a report on whether or not harassment was deemed to occur. If it had, they would be required to remove from management responsibility the perpetrator on a first offense, and to separate from the company on a second offense. There would be no consideration for their "performance" against their goals.
Its all very mechanical, there isn't a lot of leeway for misinterpretation and the punishment is fixed without recourse. Of course there are similar punishments doled out to protocol enforcers should they attempt to mitigate the protocol.
Institutions are interlocking processes and regulations which insure the proper functioning and survival of the institution in the face of imperfect people being in charge of executing the institution's mission.
Corporations of people run on loyalty, friendship, and leverage. In such a corporation, justice is only found the exercise of friendship or leverage. And greater friendship or greater leverage can steer the result regardless of its merits.
Also, "I know that sounds sexist" is a fucking terrible caveat.
Given:
- The manager indirectly fished for mutual sexual interest with a subordinate.
- Managers and subordinates engage in workplace relationships across the country and the world. They all start with a "proposition" of one kind or another. This is an acceptable social norm.
- The subordinate reported the manager. The manager appears to then have ceased any further activity that could have been offensive to the subordinate.
- Simply discussing one's sex life with an employee - regardless of the employee's interpretation - is not sexual harassment. I'd bet my bottom dollar that Fowler approached attorneys over this and was rebuffed - which is precisely why she's shame-blogging about her incident.
- This is another case of a woman who is not attracted to someone who shows interest in her making sure that she lets the world know how offended and injured she is about it...and all the supposed apprehension her rejection of the counterparty caused.
I'm not sympathetic, I don't this should be legislated against, and I think those who go online to chest beat about these incidents are despicable cowards looking for social recognition for being "good guys".
:)
