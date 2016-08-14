She apparently went from 6th grade math to graduate quantum mechanics in a year and a half. This is highly atypical and is surely not an example of a "not smart" person overcoming and managing to learn some physics.
I have tried learning physics, linear algebra, calculus, abstract algebra, discrete maths, proofs, drawing, game development, compiler construction, operating systems, to write, sound synthesis, music in general and many more. In the past year. I'm not thick so I have varying degrees of success but I never make much progress. The interest lasts from a few days to a few weeks.
Computer science and programming are ones I just so happen to keep coming back to at closer intervals. I just wish I wrote more code, built more projects. There's a lot to learn and that is what lies in larger, more important projects. I know if I could get past this, I could make a positive, if only somewhat, contribution to our field.
I have ADHD, I take my medication everyday. It helps but it isn't a silver bullet. I have learned more in the past year with medication that I have the years before. It is a problem that does not seem to be going away.
Sorry Susan, I really admire your path. You've done well and it's inspirational. I just don't think I can learn psychics like you.
Kids should be allowed to take more risks to learn different things.
If you have the drive to put in this "most difficult" effort, utilizing "every minute" of your days closing the gap then you can learn like Susan.
I think the people who aren't "math people" or aren't "physics people" just aren't willing to put in much effort to learn it. They probably aren't all-consumed by it like Susan is.
It's not that these subjects are inaccessible to some people, it's that some people don't want to learn these subjects.
(This was in the 80's, well before the current attempts at cross-state standardization.)
In my case, it did not cause me any particular trouble, as I was able to teach myself what I missed. My parents had predicted that this could be an issue, so they made sure I had the resources I needed. But if they had not been proactive, I could have easily graduated HS without ever having taken certain core classes.
