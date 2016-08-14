Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
If Susan Can Learn Physics, So Can You (fledglingphysicist.com)
I wholeheartedly endorse the idea that people should learn more physics and math, but I'm not sure the author's personal story supports her apparent message.

She apparently went from 6th grade math to graduate quantum mechanics in a year and a half. This is highly atypical and is surely not an example of a "not smart" person overcoming and managing to learn some physics.

I find that progression of mathematical maturity highly unlikely. It is possible and I won't discount it, but compressing 4+ years of study into 1.5 is not something that more than a few people can do.

Hrm. Learning anything requires sustained and consistent focus on the subject. I don't think I can.

I have tried learning physics, linear algebra, calculus, abstract algebra, discrete maths, proofs, drawing, game development, compiler construction, operating systems, to write, sound synthesis, music in general and many more. In the past year. I'm not thick so I have varying degrees of success but I never make much progress. The interest lasts from a few days to a few weeks.

Computer science and programming are ones I just so happen to keep coming back to at closer intervals. I just wish I wrote more code, built more projects. There's a lot to learn and that is what lies in larger, more important projects. I know if I could get past this, I could make a positive, if only somewhat, contribution to our field.

I have ADHD, I take my medication everyday. It helps but it isn't a silver bullet. I have learned more in the past year with medication that I have the years before. It is a problem that does not seem to be going away.

Sorry Susan, I really admire your path. You've done well and it's inspirational. I just don't think I can learn psychics like you.

Here is her recommendation for a study plan (2016) https://fledglingphysicist.com/2016/08/14/so-you-want-to-lea...

FWIW, the author of this post is also the author of the "A Strange Year at Uber" post making the rounds.

She also authored this previously discussed post about physics: https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=12691963

A big problem with schools in the US is that grades carry so much weight. Taking a class which you don't have an immediate aptitude for is frowned upon.

Kids should be allowed to take more risks to learn different things.

> I spent every minute of my days trying to learn everything I had never been able to learn from 6th-12th grade physics and math. I had the most difficult time possible taking intro physics and the beginning calculus courses. I kept going. I knew that if I was ever going to learn this stuff, I had to learn it now.

If you have the drive to put in this "most difficult" effort, utilizing "every minute" of your days closing the gap then you can learn like Susan.

I think the people who aren't "math people" or aren't "physics people" just aren't willing to put in much effort to learn it. They probably aren't all-consumed by it like Susan is.

It's not that these subjects are inaccessible to some people, it's that some people don't want to learn these subjects.

Wherever she started, I'm impressed that her first reaction to QFT was anything other than "I thought this would blow my mind, but, dear God, it's impenetrable!"

Why is that impressive? QFT was developed by humans. Humans are therefore capable of studying it, even if doing so requires substantial effort.

How did she get through high school without taking algebra or geometry or any higher-level math courses? Aren't they required in the US?

Not speaking to her case, but it happens. My family moved frequently, which meant hopping schools in different states. As a result, I missed many 'required' math classes, simply due to coincidences of scheduling.

(This was in the 80's, well before the current attempts at cross-state standardization.)

In my case, it did not cause me any particular trouble, as I was able to teach myself what I missed. My parents had predicted that this could be an issue, so they made sure I had the resources I needed. But if they had not been proactive, I could have easily graduated HS without ever having taken certain core classes.

Homeschooling is fairly common in the US. Only the end of year state assessments are required for primary and middle school. Instead of highschool I took the GED, which is typical.

They would likely be on the typical graduation track, but there are alternatives for students with special circumstances.

Previous discussion with some good comments:

(2013)

