Paying to Work: Australian Startup Offers “Learning Platform of the Future” (abc.net.au)
"instead of sitting in lectures we get you working on projects with real companies to learn the right skills and build a portfolio of work. "

Paper Plane explaining ^how it works^: https://www.paperplaneprojects.com.au/how-it-works/ and another "Re-thinking Traditional Education" ~ https://www.paperplaneprojects.com.au/blog/rethinking-tradit...

Is replacing "one 4 year course to a series of 6-8 week projects" enough?

