Elon Musk warns: AI will make life meaningless
4 points
by
ashitlerferad
54 minutes ago
shams93
52 minutes ago
Actually it could do the opposite, we assume that everyone wants to spend their lives doing boring, repetitive work that is better handled by machines. Who wouldn't rather have the resources to take the rock band on tour, or go mountain climbing or compete in surfing tournaments? Or make art or do pure scientific research?
ocdtrekkie
33 minutes ago
The problem is when AI can make art and do pure scientific research. And play better music than you that people would rather go listen to.
