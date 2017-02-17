Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Elon Musk warns: AI will make life meaningless (nypost.com)
Actually it could do the opposite, we assume that everyone wants to spend their lives doing boring, repetitive work that is better handled by machines. Who wouldn't rather have the resources to take the rock band on tour, or go mountain climbing or compete in surfing tournaments? Or make art or do pure scientific research?

The problem is when AI can make art and do pure scientific research. And play better music than you that people would rather go listen to.

