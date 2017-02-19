[1] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conway's_law
It'll be interesting to see if this is a PR stunt or if it's for real.
It's pretty suboptimal, but whatever works.
The people involved should've been fired long ago, and for Kalanick to come out and say what happened is "against everything Uber stands for and believes in", thus suggesting he was unaware, only serves to reinforce his failure as leader. Blame ultimately lies with the CEO, no matter what.
Women shouldn't need to put their careers on the line to publicly shame a company before justice is seen.
(edit: apologies to the parent, was not pointing fingers at you...anger was misdirected)
If you didn't fucking automatically rely on things like Slack, etc, this should be a five minute lookup to verify.†
† My organization switched to slack from our own IRC too... :-(
What was the message actually sent to the girl? I feel like this is a vital piece of information.
From the posting, she supposedly had screenshots. I'd love to see them. Also, I'm betting the screenshots are of a system that doesn't easily allow for others to look in to abuse such as Slack, Basecamp, etc.
The CHRO is now being asked to investigate their own department? Doesn't seem very effective.
- fire the entire chain of command to the HR person that she spoke to, probably the HR person too.
- institute a deep policy around fixing the performance review issue, the transfer issue, and the harassment issue.
- firing whoever they find who has engaged in any of those issues, which is probably at least 20 mid-level managers and some of their bosses who knew about it but didnt fix it
- put a huge amount of work into hiring more women and retaining more women, including broad policy and culture changes.
That is, if @travisk means what he says. If not, they'll fire 3 scapegoats and declare the problem solved.
Presumably, all of Fowler's email complaints should still be on file (and if they're not, the company is potentially guilty of spoliation [0]). If they're not, I hope Fowler kept a copy.
Let's also see if Uber starts reporting the percentage of women, as other top tech companies do.
[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spoliation_of_evidence
* waving away sexual harassment because the offender is a "high performer"
* repeatedly lying about the same person committing their "first offense"
* telling the reporter that retaliation should be expected and there's nothing HR can do about it
* implying the reporter must be the problem because the common element in all of her complaints is her
* telling the reporter that it's unprofessional to report these problems via email and to keep records of them
These are all responses of an HR department that is going out of their way to not hear complaints, and any company of Uber's size should be very, very concerned about this attitude coming back to bite them in the ass. If these responses all came from one HR contact, that person should be out on their ass ASAP. If they came from various people, then HR management is completely fucked.
