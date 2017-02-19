Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Uber launches 'urgent investigation' into sexual harassment claims (theguardian.com)
49 points by robbiet480 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 22 comments | favorite





Total armchair observer viewpoint - In reading Susan's blog, there are a lot of sexual harassment claims but there are many claims of cloak and dagger behavior. This points to a dysfunctional organization that lacks trust. And in that, I couldn't help but think of Conway's law [1] and the video from the goto; conference [2] about Uber's infrastructure. "We have so many services in production we don't even know how many there are." This may reflect a few different trust issues. One of which includes "Not invented here" thus building services that are duplicative. The goal of which is to show value and get promoted. Given the blog, the communication and reporting structure is also broken. Which, results in >1000 services in production and it being unclear how many there are and what they all do. Most likely, this is how the teams are structured as well.

[1] - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Conway's_law [2] - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kb-m2fasdDY

Unless people are fired and policies are changed and enforced, this will only be a PR stunt.

It'll be interesting to see if this is a PR stunt or if it's for real.

This reminds me why calling out a company on twitter for something that goes wrong is way more effective than calling customer support. Basically a life lesson: Public shaming is way more effective than the processes set up to handle these things.

This reminds me of the one-week safety investigation that Tesla promised to undertake after one of their workers published a blog post. http://www.valuewalk.com/2017/02/1903910/

It seems like widespread change only happens at Uber in response to a media inquiry (privacy violations, now sexual harassment offenses).

It's pretty suboptimal, but whatever works.

It's yet another source claiming that Uber is a dysfunctional organization. At this point it's hard for me to expect they're going to rise to the challenge here. The "urgent investigation" is likely to be focused on "can we force employees to sign NDAs when they leave?", everything else is likely to be the good old game of "let's pretend we're doing something while people forget about this".

Im going to assume that this is just damage control to handle the media accusations. Ive never been an Uber employee but have been apart of previous large SV companies that were driven by what I perceived to be management structures plagued (or driven?) by in-fighting and unethical behaviors. Perhaps Im being presumptive about Uber's internals but from my experience once you define a company culture its almost impossible to turn it around in any meaningful way. From what I hear about Uber internally and externally it smacks of the same cultures of places of the past like Zynga or Groupon. It seems to me watching SV over the years companies of this profile follow a pattern of hype, exuberant growth and then an unabated fall over a long period of time after which the CEO gets thrown out and the company survives on life support. I guess we'll see if Uber is different.

Well that was certainly quick. Context (Not that anyone needs it) https://news.ycombinator.com/item?id=13682022

No, it wasn't quick. It is way way too late. It shouldn't require someone to publicly shame them before taking action. Acting now, after what was known privately is now public, is a cynical effort to appease the masses whilst continuing to condone ongoing practices within their organisation.

The people involved should've been fired long ago, and for Kalanick to come out and say what happened is "against everything Uber stands for and believes in", thus suggesting he was unaware, only serves to reinforce his failure as leader. Blame ultimately lies with the CEO, no matter what.

Women shouldn't need to put their careers on the line to publicly shame a company before justice is seen.

(edit: apologies to the parent, was not pointing fingers at you...anger was misdirected)

You're right of course, but to be clear I only meant it was a short period of time from the story breaking, to a response. I'm not praising Uber, I'm not noting the intensity and rapidity of their, "Oh shit" reaction.

It took him 10 minutes, if that, to text the person who's going to investigate so they heard it from him first, then a couple of tweets.

Well, with something so public and damning, an organization so exposed to public opinion has to _do Something_ --even if that includes collateral damage or whether it actually accomplishes something internally. It has to do something for public relations reasons, if nothing else. That's not being cynical, that's just how it is. It's not very different from companies who sell directly to the public having to fire people who make inexcusable statements which become public --it's not as though in private, out of customer's earshots, lot's of unbecoming things aren't said. But when something becomes public, they have to do something, with cause or not.

The original poster had screenshots

If you didn't fucking automatically rely on things like Slack, etc, this should be a five minute lookup to verify.†

    † My organization switched to slack from our own IRC too... :-(

All signs point to a terribly caustic culture, but I'm a stern believer in innocent until proven guilty.

What was the message actually sent to the girl? I feel like this is a vital piece of information.

reply


>What was the message actually sent to the girl? I feel like this is a vital piece of information.

From the posting, she supposedly had screenshots. I'd love to see them. Also, I'm betting the screenshots are of a system that doesn't easily allow for others to look in to abuse such as Slack, Basecamp, etc.

"We're very, very sorry - that we got caught".

Uber has always felt skeevy, but now I know that the whole damn fish is rotten.

The accusation is not only against the managers but mainly against their HR department.

The CHRO is now being asked to investigate their own department? Doesn't seem very effective.

Maybe, but given the allegations and how quickly it has gotten traction, I would expect them to act and make pretty large changes. Here's what I think they'll need to do:

- fire the entire chain of command to the HR person that she spoke to, probably the HR person too.

- institute a deep policy around fixing the performance review issue, the transfer issue, and the harassment issue.

- firing whoever they find who has engaged in any of those issues, which is probably at least 20 mid-level managers and some of their bosses who knew about it but didnt fix it

- put a huge amount of work into hiring more women and retaining more women, including broad policy and culture changes.

That is, if @travisk means what he says. If not, they'll fire 3 scapegoats and declare the problem solved.

According to the article, the CHRO is newly appointed.

Presumably, all of Fowler's email complaints should still be on file (and if they're not, the company is potentially guilty of spoliation [0]). If they're not, I hope Fowler kept a copy.

Let's also see if Uber starts reporting the percentage of women, as other top tech companies do.

[0] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Spoliation_of_evidence

Agreed. I think an external consulting company should be hired to do the investigation, both for efficacy and for optics.

I really hope they're able to corroborate some of the claims about how HR responded, because there was a whole list of responses that make it clear that at least one person in HR is a liability to the company:

* waving away sexual harassment because the offender is a "high performer"

* repeatedly lying about the same person committing their "first offense"

* telling the reporter that retaliation should be expected and there's nothing HR can do about it

* implying the reporter must be the problem because the common element in all of her complaints is her

* telling the reporter that it's unprofessional to report these problems via email and to keep records of them

These are all responses of an HR department that is going out of their way to not hear complaints, and any company of Uber's size should be very, very concerned about this attitude coming back to bite them in the ass. If these responses all came from one HR contact, that person should be out on their ass ASAP. If they came from various people, then HR management is completely fucked.

