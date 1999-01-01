Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: How do you version your data?
Superficially, It ought to be possible to use SemVer major.minor.patch (patch can change data and alter the schema but not extend the schema, minor can extend the schema in backward compatible ways like adding a column, and major version numbers are used for backward-incompatible changes), but in practice I don't see this being applied consistently, especially if data dumps are only occasional.

Is your data versioned? How?






In Data warehouse context, it is often managed by one of the Slowly Changing Dimension management techniques.

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slowly_changing_dimension

Our migrations have unique datetime stamps. Stamps and migration names go into a table.

We do have a hash of all of the contents of the table, but the schema "version" is just the list of migrations that have been run. We run many different instances of our applications on several different "versions" and from time to time pull individual migrations back into earlier releases for hotfixes etc. The overall version is the instance, environment, and this hash.

Practically speaking, when we're handling the files ourselves though, it's instance, environment and backup date.

There are edge cases and it's not perfect (around ordering mostly), but it's incredibly rare for us to run into issues with this schema / data migration approach. We've found that even with a bunch of environments and a couple thousand migrations, data versioning isn't that serious a problem for us.

So, the versioning of the data is basically by the backup date (plus pointers to the relevant schema, etc.), correct?

ALL migrations insert major.minor.patch to the database. Migrations are committed to the database, and can be run anytime; they each have check code at the beginning to compare against what's in the database before executing the payload. Migrations won't execute if the version is semantically less or too far ahead from what's in the database.

It's worked reasonably well so far.

Check out Pachyderm [0]. It supports distributed, version-controlled data storage. The API is very Git-like: you modify data by making commits.

[0] https://github.com/pachyderm/pachyderm

I sometimes do it within the same table. It's a bit of a hack. What you want is a column called revision_id (something to point back to the master record). You'd want a state column to track if it's a draft, revision, active, etc. You might also want a sequence column too, so that when you apply drafts, you can compare if the draft can modify the master record (if sequence column doesn't match, you prevent the draft from overwriting master record data). Upon applying a draft to the master record, you do a deep clone of the existing record, insert the existing data as a new row pointing back to the master row via revision_id.

So, this is per-record versioning only, and isn't tracking tables as a whole or schema changes, correct?

I wrote[0] about a method I've used with success in the past. Essentially you use the previous version's hash as the name for the next version. The benefit is that merging the work of multiple developers is easier. I ran the process manually when I did it and would love to hear if someone writes a script that makes the process easier.

[0]: https://medium.com/@clord/for-migration-of-schemas-use-versi...

So, your data versions form a DAG, sort of like Git commits?

Do you mean schema, not data?

I've seen three schemes used in production:

- single number versioning (V1->V2->V3->V4) - this is the scheme Android's sqlite helper insists on https://developer.android.com/reference/android/database/sql...

- full version numbers, but well defined upgrade tracks enforced in code.

- token based (e.g. a list of upgrades that have been applied)

Schema changes are only one (admittedly, particularly troublesome) type of change that should be versioned. Record changes, additions, and deletions can in many cases be usefully versioned as well.

That is, imagine that after a version of the data is released it increases 10X, but the schema doesn't change. That might still be worth making a release for, right?

Typically what I see in the wild are data dumps on some sort of semi-regular schedule such as weekly, monthly, or annually, "versioned" with the timestamp or some derivative thereof (eg. "August 2016").

This is much better than nothing, but just as a source dump for each release of an application or other software in a tarball is not as useful as being able to check out a tagged release from a repo, so too versioned data releases that can be checked out with a tag from a repo would be more helpful that a data tarball.

I've also seen single-number versioning in production that goes '' -> 'v2' -> 'v3' :)

I suggest you look into schema migration tools.

What I have done in the past is to prefer lazy migrations (migrate once you access an old record), rather than migrating everything in batch.

Also a good idea to archive data that hasn't been used, moving it outside your primary database.

I am pretty familiar with several, such as Alembic, South, Django Migrations, etc.

I'm not just interested in versioning schema changes, but data changes as well.

