|
|Ask HN: How do you version your data?
|
23 points by webmaven 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 14 comments | favorite
|Superficially, It ought to be possible to use SemVer major.minor.patch (patch can change data and alter the schema but not extend the schema, minor can extend the schema in backward compatible ways like adding a column, and major version numbers are used for backward-incompatible changes), but in practice I don't see this being applied consistently, especially if data dumps are only occasional.
Is your data versioned? How?
|
Guidelines
| FAQ
| Support
| API
| Security
| Lists
| Bookmarklet
| DMCA
| Apply to YC
| Contact
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Slowly_changing_dimension
reply