Ask HN: What do you use “randomization” for?
bkohlmann
36 minutes ago
Hey HN! I'm doing a project for a Stanford class, and am investigating uses for random number generation. We've heard about gambling and uses in the animation industry, but what interesting areas are you using it for?
