Linux 4.10 is out (lwn.net)
36 points by ajdlinux 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





KernelNewbies change summary: https://kernelnewbies.org/Linux_4.10

Hopefully the improved writeback management will mean my music doesn't start cutting out while I copy a huge file.

Looks like I'll finally be able to use the Type Cover 4 with my surface, (support for type cover 3 was added in 4.8, but 4 is way better to type on).

Do those use bespoke protocols instead of just using USB HID classes?!

I haven't really looked at what the type cover shows up as, but it does seem to require a custom driver.

The virtual gpu stuff is really interesting.

KVMGT sounds really nice.

Yeah, it's convenient that Xen won't be required for this any more.

