Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Linux 4.10 is out
(
lwn.net
)
36 points
by
ajdlinux
1 hour ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
8 comments
|
favorite
ajdlinux
1 hour ago
KernelNewbies change summary:
https://kernelnewbies.org/Linux_4.10
reply
Zpalmtree
7 minutes ago
Hopefully the improved writeback management will mean my music doesn't start cutting out while I copy a huge file.
reply
AsyncAwait
56 minutes ago
Looks like I'll finally be able to use the Type Cover 4 with my surface, (support for type cover 3 was added in 4.8, but 4 is way better to type on).
reply
scott_karana
35 minutes ago
Do those use bespoke protocols instead of just using USB HID classes?!
reply
AsyncAwait
33 minutes ago
I haven't really looked at what the type cover shows up as, but it does seem to require a custom driver.
reply
gigatexal
25 minutes ago
The virtual gpu stuff is really interesting.
reply
cosarara97
54 minutes ago
KVMGT sounds really nice.
reply
wtallis
17 minutes ago
Yeah, it's convenient that Xen won't be required for this any more.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply