How Accounting Makes Corporate Profits – And Rich People’s Income – Invisible (evonomics.com)
30 points by econwoman 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 10 comments | favorite





Headline is completely inaccurate. This piece says nothing about "accounting". All it seems to say is that Bezos is rich due to capital gains and then claims (with absolutely no evidence) that Bezos' motivation is reducing his taxes and, therefore, he is doing something (piece does not say what) to transform taxable profit to untaxable capital gains.

Piece also seems to equate being a big business with having a big market cap, which makes no sense as plenty of big corps with big revenues have small market caps.

>> If they pass the stock on to their heirs, those gains are never taxed at all.

Is this true? If one inherits stock, does the "purchase price" of that stock get reset to the price at the time of inheritance? Is that how it works or something different?

Yes, the basis (the tax concept meaning "what you are credited with having paid") on most items is "stepped up" to the fair market value upon inheritance.

This step up is subject to estate tax (if the estate is over a certain size), but not capital gains tax.

It's simplifying things a bit but basically the first $5.5/$11 million in total assets are Federal tax free. They are valued and taxed based on current market value and therefore the basis is stepped up to current market value at that time.

After the lifetime exclusion of $5.5/$11 (single vs married) million then any further inheritance is taxed around 40%.

Yes, the "cost basis" of that stock becomes the price of the stock on the day of their death.

This isn't accurate. These companies do make billions and billions in profit. And they do pay taxes. They shelter a lot of hose profits in licensing deals off shore though. so the effect is the same.

And yes, the stated goal of a for profit corporation is to increase value for the share holders, so there's that too.

But these aren't accounting problems. They are issues with regulations and shitty personal values/moral codes.

This is not bullshit as other comments are saying.

"Profit" in this sense is a means of personal cash flow. Once the shareholders (including the founders) have their personal cash flow needs taken care of, the focus shifts to long-term value creation.

Part of that is reducing tax expense.

This is utter nonsense. Companies can also opt to pay zero income tax if they reduce their taxable incomes to zero by donating all of their profits to charities. The only difference is that the charity Amazon supports is called "consumers".

Big fan of yours and do think Amazon does a ton for customers, but that's not quite accurate. I'm also a huge fan of Amazon so this comment isn't meant to be negative, but more admiring.

It's not that Amazon is giving its money to customers. Bezos is very cleverly taking advantage of a loophole in how taxes/accounting works. Over long periods of time, cash flow and income will generally converge. But in the short term, they don't have to. Bezos runs the business around cash flow while minimizing income. Corporate taxes are based on income. The reason for that is because the tax code wants to make sure a business actually has the cash to pay taxes, before owing them. Straightforward enough.

As Bezos bluntly states publicly, he focuses on free cash flow. That number is going through the roof, and while portions of it go into lower prices, a lot more of it goes into investments in new products/infrastructure that will further grow cash flow while effectively deferring net income. That balance is extremely difficult to manage, and Bezos is probably the best the world has ever seen. All that said, it's not quite right to say that they're donating profits to consumers.

Better title: "How a clever business strategy helped Amazon succeed."

