Piece also seems to equate being a big business with having a big market cap, which makes no sense as plenty of big corps with big revenues have small market caps.
Is this true? If one inherits stock, does the "purchase price" of that stock get reset to the price at the time of inheritance? Is that how it works or something different?
This step up is subject to estate tax (if the estate is over a certain size), but not capital gains tax.
https://www.irs.gov/help-resources/tools-faqs/faqs-for-indiv...
After the lifetime exclusion of $5.5/$11 (single vs married) million then any further inheritance is taxed around 40%.
And yes, the stated goal of a for profit corporation is to increase value for the share holders, so there's that too.
But these aren't accounting problems. They are issues with regulations and shitty personal values/moral codes.
"Profit" in this sense is a means of personal cash flow. Once the shareholders (including the founders) have their personal cash flow needs taken care of, the focus shifts to long-term value creation.
Part of that is reducing tax expense.
It's not that Amazon is giving its money to customers. Bezos is very cleverly taking advantage of a loophole in how taxes/accounting works. Over long periods of time, cash flow and income will generally converge. But in the short term, they don't have to. Bezos runs the business around cash flow while minimizing income. Corporate taxes are based on income. The reason for that is because the tax code wants to make sure a business actually has the cash to pay taxes, before owing them. Straightforward enough.
As Bezos bluntly states publicly, he focuses on free cash flow. That number is going through the roof, and while portions of it go into lower prices, a lot more of it goes into investments in new products/infrastructure that will further grow cash flow while effectively deferring net income. That balance is extremely difficult to manage, and Bezos is probably the best the world has ever seen. All that said, it's not quite right to say that they're donating profits to consumers.
