Ask HN: What're the best-designed things you've ever used?
I'll go first. I think this kettle is exceptional: https://www.amazon.com/Sori-Yanagi-Stainless-Steel-Kettle/dp/B0000DIJ6U
broswell
5 minutes ago
Linotype Line Casting Machine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Linotype_machine
