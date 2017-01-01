|
|Ask HN: RE: The Circle Official Trailer #1 (2017)
|
1 point by drallison 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|The trailer for The Circle, a forthcoming movie based upon the novel of the same name, was [flagged] and [dead] in the newest listing. Both the novel and the movie explore a dystopic digital utopia and a powerful Internet company. The imagined world presented is not too far removed from modern life;the conflicts are exactly those we see every day.
Speculative fiction is often a useful tool for exploring ideas and social structure. I was surprised to see this post culled from the list because I believe it to be relevant for many HN readers.
|
