Java libraries you can't miss in 2017
(
jevsejev.io
)
21 points
by
sergejjevsejev
29 minutes ago
LeanderK
3 minutes ago
does anybody know some http client libraries that have scalable, performant asynchronous support (including transparent handling of various issues, like too many requests pending etc.). A big plus would be if it would implement the CompletableFuture-interface (idk what it was called). Ideally with an easy, fluent api. I started with using unirest (
http://unirest.io/java.html
), but it behaved poorly under load (also no CompletableFuture-interface implementation).
