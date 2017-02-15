The Human Diagnosis Project Is Hiring

The Human Diagnosis Project is the world’s first open diagnostic system, which aims to empower anyone with the world’s collective medical insight. Together with the global medical community, we are using collective intelligence and machine learning to map any health problem to its possible diagnoses. We are building a deeply mission-oriented team that is passionate about improving the cost of, access to, and effectiveness of health care globally. Over the next year, we plan to grow substantially and are currently looking to bring on engineers (full-stack, front-end, research, devops) to build and shape the fundamental technologies that enable the Human Diagnosis Project (https://www.humandx.org/team#engineering). You can read more about us and some of our current work here: - https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/15/us/macarthur-foundation-competition.html - https://www.macfound.org/press/semifinalist-profile/human-diagnosis-project/ To apply, please send your résumé/CV/LinkedIn & GitHub/sample code (sole-authored project, script, algorithm - and brief description of time spent and why chosen) to team@humandx.org. Feel free reach out to us (team@humandx.org) to learn more! www.humandx.org