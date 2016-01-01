Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Show HN: Tripartisan – an echo-resistant political news aggregator (tripartisan.io)
26 points by mrbodoia 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 27 comments | favorite





This is neat. I think that {left, right, neither} is too broad a categorization, and suffers from the usual problem of self-reporting: most people are bad at judging themselves, and this is before you factor in the desire to paint themselves in a better light. An open affiliation could also make some people reluctant to participate (particularly with point (3) in your top-level post, seeing the distribution of posts upvoted).

Instead of having users explicitly choose from {left, right, neither} I would suggest not asking at all, and using analysis to find groups that vote the same way. You don't even need any labeling, just scores for how much the article agrees with the user's previous voting pattern and how broad of a group the article appeals to.

Now that I'm done insisting that the bike shed be painted blue I hope this takes off -- echo chambers do no-one good.

reply


Hey everyone! In light of recent discussions about how political news is propagated, I thought some of you might be interested in a side project I've been working on.

Tripartisan is a news aggregator (similar to HN, reddit, or voat) focused on politics. The key difference between Tripartisan and other aggregators is that it asks users to identify their political stance on signup. Users choose between three broad categories: left-leaning, right-leaning, and neither. This makes possible a number of features which don't exist on other aggregation sites. For example:

1) You can see not just the number of votes a post or comment has received, but what the partisan distribution of those votes is.

2) You can sort posts by partisan affiliation, or use the "best" sort, which prioritizes posts that received votes from across the political spectrum.

3) When viewing a user's profile, you can see both the partisan distribution of the people who upvoted that user, as well as the partisan distribution of the posts/comments that user upvoted.

I'm hoping that this explicit partitioning of users could help prevent the echo chamber/hivemind problems suffered by other political news aggregators like r/politics or voat. At the moment Tripartisan just a prototype, but I'd be interested to hear peoples' thoughts on it (both the concept and the implementation).

reply


What's to stop someone from picking the wrong lean so they can influence the opposite side?

reply


A nice feature would be to add a personal "bubble index", based on how much time users spend reading articles from "the other side". Some warning, "hey you live in a bubble, try reading this even if you disagree".

Also it would be nice to be able to rank articles by "least partisan".

Granted, I think the market for true nonpartisanship is pretty small. Kinda like health foods, where basically you just repackage sugary stuff with pictures of mountains on the box; with news you just have to convince the public that your extremely partisan corp is the balanced one.

reply


My intention was that the "best" sort would be equivalent to "least partisan". Under this ordering, posts which have strong support from all three user groups are ranked highest (specifically, it's ordered by log(left_votes) + log(right_votes) + log(other_votes)). But perhaps I should change the name from "best" to something that better conveys the lack of partisanship.

I like the idea of a bubble index. So maybe when you login, the landing page shows you the partisan distribution of the posts you've read/commented on/upvoted, and you can see for yourself how deep your bubble is.

reply


This is a great idea.

One thing you may need to refine, if the site picks up steam, is how you define the categories. "Left" and "Right" mean different things in different parts of the world. And "Neither" can mean "Neither left nor right," or "between left and right," or "I don't know where I fall." Being able to differentiate between those three things would be helpful.

reply


Thank you!

This is a good suggestion, and something that other commenters have mentioned as well. I was purposefully vague about the category names because I didn't want them to be too strict. The original implementation had "liberal", "conservative", and "independent", but I realized that a) those terms are specifically American, and b) there are a lot of people who are left-wing but not liberal, or right-wing but not conservative. So I tried to back off and make the categories broader, but as you point out that leads to some confusion.

My thinking was that, at least in the US, a large portion of those who are vocal about politics would be content (perhaps even proud) to label themselves as either left-leaning or right-leaning. I figured that third category would be for those who couldn't immediately choose between those two options. So "Neither" can mean "neither left nor right", "between left and right", or "I don't know". I should definitely make this clearer on the signup page though, and I will likely incorporate some quick political orientation questions or something along those lines.

reply


Also, OP could add an OCEAN score or similar using broad questions to get a sense of where a user is coming from. As soon as a site gets big enough for abuse, it seems simple voting has always broken down quickly.

reply


This is a good idea. In fact, it might be interesting to include answers to these questions as part of a user's profile. So if you're curious about the particular political stance of a fellow user, you could look at their profile and see their answers to a handful of political index questions.

reply


I identify with conservative economic policies but liberal social policies. My views around a whole bunch of topics have changed over time. What option should I select when I sign up?

reply


If I were you, I would select "Neither". My intention was to make the "Neither" category a catch-all for those who don't strongly identify with either the left or the right. However, as other commentators have noted this isn't obvious, and I'm going to rework the signup page to make it easier to choose a category.

reply


This is a nice idea. Once it gets large enough though, you're going to half to infer political leaning from what a person votes for, or else it'll be very easily abused.

I do think it's great though. I think I'll give it a whirl.

reply


Thank you! Yeah the potential for abuse of ideological self-identification is definitely what I'm most worried about.

I'm hoping that as long as there are enough truthful users, I can build a classifier based on their voting/commenting behavior and use it to detect "false-flagging." But for the time being I'll just have to manually moderate that kind of behavior.

reply


A serious problem with this idea is that people have no incentive to tell the truth about their political leanings. Everyone has an incentive to identify as Neither, and thus appear unbiased. It's interesting to think how you might create incentives for true self-identification here.

reply


Yes I agree. The potential for lying about your affiliation is in my opinion the biggest problem with this concept. I'll have to see how much of a problem this is in practice, and whether there are ways I could incentivize users to be truthful.

If it does become a problem, one thing I'm considering is using voting behavior as a way to try and identify and ban "false-flaggers". So if a user has classified themselves as left-leaning, but their voting behavior and the way other users vote on their posts/comments looks a lot like a right-leaning user, they could be banned or forced to change groups.

reply


Actually, more than just no incentive to tell the truth, people have a strong incentive to create false accounts that "identify" and largely vote (on the site) in opposition to their true identity, but selectively upvote high-value propaganda from their actual side. If the site becomes popular, I guarantee this will become a popular abuse.

reply


Asking people to self-select a single question is not going to give you much signal. Why not use an established test like political compass? - https://www.politicalcompass.org/test

reply


Your Morals is an interesting alternative. It was set up by, among others, Jonathan Haidt, probably most commonly known for his book The Righteous Mind.

http://www.yourmorals.org

From the "About Us" page (http://www.yourmorals.org/aboutus.php):

This website is a collaboration among social psychologists who study morality and politics. Our goal was to create a site that would be useful and interesting to users, particularly ethics classes and seminars, and that would also allow us to test a variety of theories about moral psychology. One of our main goals is to foster understanding across the political spectrum. Almost everyone cares about morality, and we want to understand --and to help others understand -- the many different ways that people care.

reply


Political compass is sort of like MBTI; it's been around for a while and is, in that sense, established, but has no real validity. (It's very similar to, and likely has a similar kind of partisan motivation—though for different parties in a different country—as, the US Libertarian Party propaganda "world's smallest political quiz", which uses the same axes.)

reply


It's a pretty neat concept for a site so far. Certainly like the idea of sorting votes by their partisan distribution for all these things.

However, one question remains here:

How do you plan to market this site?

Because at the end of the day, a community site or aggregator lives and dies based on the amount of people using it. How do you plan to draw in enough people to keep the community active in the long term? To overcome the whole 'network effect' issue?

reply


Haha that's a great question. I also think that for a site like this, it's important to not only consider how to get enough users, but how to get high-quality users. So while a Twitter spam campaign might lead to lots of signups, it might also cause comment quality to plunge and lead to more time spent moderating.

My short-term plan was to just mention the site on some subreddits/blogs/discussion forums frequented by the type of people who I think might enjoy this site. I'm optimistic because my bar for success here is quite low - I'm not trying to draw major traffic for ad revenue, I'm mostly just interested in a site where I can read and discuss politics with other thoughtful people. So I think it would be possible to achieve long-term stability with only a few dozen regular users.

Of course, a few dozen is a far cry from the current user base! So for now, I will plug it on a few websites and see where that takes me.

reply


Would you be willing to provide some examples or definitions for left/right/neither? I'm having a little bit of analysis paralysis on the registration page.

Is there an RSS feed I'm missing? This is the exact kind of product I think could benefit from RSS.

reply


Regarding political categories on signup: I can try to provide some examples. In some sense though, I think that it should be based less on specific stances (do you support gun control? more taxes or less?) and more on your gut feeling. So if you don't have a strong feeling of being on either the left or the right, it's probably safe to select neither.

However, the analysis paralysis you mention was also something that my friends pointed out when they tried it, so I will try to come up with a way of helping people choose a "side".

There's no RSS feed at the moment, unfortunately - but I can put that on the list of features to add!

reply


> So if you don't have a strong feeling of being on either the left or the right, it's probably safe to select neither.

I think the issue with this is that a lot of people in the USA who thought of themselves as firmly "on the right" prior to the events of 2016/2017, will now be forced to choose "neither" because they are disgusted with the current administration's impending meltdown, even though they still consider themselves the opposite of the "left".

Then you have people like me; I'm not a centrist (I don't think), but I have views peppered across the spectrum. I am pro-choice in reproduction rights, I am firmly and proudly pro-2nd Amendment, I believe strongly in LGBT equality, religious freedom for all religions (even the ones that give me the shivers), I feel there should be an easier but at the same time more secure path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and legal immigrants alike.

I believe in small, efficient, non-intrusive government that serves all the people, not just select groups and ideologies. I am vehemently against government surveillance of its own citizens for any reason. I think getting rid of Obamacare is stupid; improve it, don't scrap it. I think we should reduce our military presence in countries that don't want us policing them, yet stand ready to defend countries that truly need our help when they are attacked by their enemies. I believe the 1st Amendment is vital to the continued freedom of our nation, and I despise our current president for attempting to chill free speech and free press.

I believe if you're going to give tax breaks to small businesses (which I think is a good thing to do), you need to also raise the minimum wage so some of those savings can go towards improving the quality of life for employees of those businesses.

So what am I? I'm "right" on a few issues, "left" on others, and somewhere else entirely on yet other issues. I voted Libertarian again this term because it's the closest to my own values, yet I don't agree with everything Libertarian either.

In short, I think you need a few more options than just Left, Right, and Neither.

reply


I would classify you as "neither". However, I acknowledge that this category is likely to be a lot less ideologically homogeneous than the other categories (though as you point out, the right has become less cohesive lately as well).

I think part of the issue here is that "neither" is not a very appealing group name. People like yourself have devoted a lot of thought to each of their various political stances, and I imagine its not very exciting to have all of that nuance summed up by the label "neither". I'm going to try to rethink the best way to name the categories and present them at signup.

However, I don't know that allowing more options would solve the problem. The intention of the three groups is not to put each person in a group with ideologically identical people, but to create a broad partition of the users to try and get a little more signal out of their votes.

reply


What's wrong with selecting neither? You seem like a pretty straightforward Neither to me.

If there are too many options, then the low-probability tags will proliferate, and people will tune them out as noise.

reply


Yes, this was my intention with the three categories. I was hoping to find the right balance between too few categories (can't distinguish between ideological opposites) and too many categories (no meaningful signal from each category).

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: