Instead of having users explicitly choose from {left, right, neither} I would suggest not asking at all, and using analysis to find groups that vote the same way. You don't even need any labeling, just scores for how much the article agrees with the user's previous voting pattern and how broad of a group the article appeals to.
Now that I'm done insisting that the bike shed be painted blue I hope this takes off -- echo chambers do no-one good.
Tripartisan is a news aggregator (similar to HN, reddit, or voat) focused on politics. The key difference between Tripartisan and other aggregators is that it asks users to identify their political stance on signup. Users choose between three broad categories: left-leaning, right-leaning, and neither. This makes possible a number of features which don't exist on other aggregation sites. For example:
1) You can see not just the number of votes a post or comment has received, but what the partisan distribution of those votes is.
2) You can sort posts by partisan affiliation, or use the "best" sort, which prioritizes posts that received votes from across the political spectrum.
3) When viewing a user's profile, you can see both the partisan distribution of the people who upvoted that user, as well as the partisan distribution of the posts/comments that user upvoted.
I'm hoping that this explicit partitioning of users could help prevent the echo chamber/hivemind problems suffered by other political news aggregators like r/politics or voat. At the moment Tripartisan just a prototype, but I'd be interested to hear peoples' thoughts on it (both the concept and the implementation).
Also it would be nice to be able to rank articles by "least partisan".
Granted, I think the market for true nonpartisanship is pretty small. Kinda like health foods, where basically you just repackage sugary stuff with pictures of mountains on the box; with news you just have to convince the public that your extremely partisan corp is the balanced one.
I like the idea of a bubble index. So maybe when you login, the landing page shows you the partisan distribution of the posts you've read/commented on/upvoted, and you can see for yourself how deep your bubble is.
One thing you may need to refine, if the site picks up steam, is how you define the categories. "Left" and "Right" mean different things in different parts of the world. And "Neither" can mean "Neither left nor right," or "between left and right," or "I don't know where I fall." Being able to differentiate between those three things would be helpful.
This is a good suggestion, and something that other commenters have mentioned as well. I was purposefully vague about the category names because I didn't want them to be too strict. The original implementation had "liberal", "conservative", and "independent", but I realized that a) those terms are specifically American, and b) there are a lot of people who are left-wing but not liberal, or right-wing but not conservative. So I tried to back off and make the categories broader, but as you point out that leads to some confusion.
My thinking was that, at least in the US, a large portion of those who are vocal about politics would be content (perhaps even proud) to label themselves as either left-leaning or right-leaning. I figured that third category would be for those who couldn't immediately choose between those two options. So "Neither" can mean "neither left nor right", "between left and right", or "I don't know". I should definitely make this clearer on the signup page though, and I will likely incorporate some quick political orientation questions or something along those lines.
I do think it's great though. I think I'll give it a whirl.
I'm hoping that as long as there are enough truthful users, I can build a classifier based on their voting/commenting behavior and use it to detect "false-flagging." But for the time being I'll just have to manually moderate that kind of behavior.
If it does become a problem, one thing I'm considering is using voting behavior as a way to try and identify and ban "false-flaggers". So if a user has classified themselves as left-leaning, but their voting behavior and the way other users vote on their posts/comments looks a lot like a right-leaning user, they could be banned or forced to change groups.
http://www.yourmorals.org
From the "About Us" page (http://www.yourmorals.org/aboutus.php):
This website is a collaboration among social psychologists who study morality and politics. Our goal was to create a site that would be useful and interesting to users, particularly ethics classes and seminars, and that would also allow us to test a variety of theories about moral psychology. One of our main goals is to foster understanding across the political spectrum. Almost everyone cares about morality, and we want to understand --and to help others understand -- the many different ways that people care.
However, one question remains here:
How do you plan to market this site?
Because at the end of the day, a community site or aggregator lives and dies based on the amount of people using it. How do you plan to draw in enough people to keep the community active in the long term? To overcome the whole 'network effect' issue?
My short-term plan was to just mention the site on some subreddits/blogs/discussion forums frequented by the type of people who I think might enjoy this site. I'm optimistic because my bar for success here is quite low - I'm not trying to draw major traffic for ad revenue, I'm mostly just interested in a site where I can read and discuss politics with other thoughtful people. So I think it would be possible to achieve long-term stability with only a few dozen regular users.
Of course, a few dozen is a far cry from the current user base! So for now, I will plug it on a few websites and see where that takes me.
Is there an RSS feed I'm missing? This is the exact kind of product I think could benefit from RSS.
However, the analysis paralysis you mention was also something that my friends pointed out when they tried it, so I will try to come up with a way of helping people choose a "side".
There's no RSS feed at the moment, unfortunately - but I can put that on the list of features to add!
I think the issue with this is that a lot of people in the USA who thought of themselves as firmly "on the right" prior to the events of 2016/2017, will now be forced to choose "neither" because they are disgusted with the current administration's impending meltdown, even though they still consider themselves the opposite of the "left".
Then you have people like me; I'm not a centrist (I don't think), but I have views peppered across the spectrum. I am pro-choice in reproduction rights, I am firmly and proudly pro-2nd Amendment, I believe strongly in LGBT equality, religious freedom for all religions (even the ones that give me the shivers), I feel there should be an easier but at the same time more secure path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants and legal immigrants alike.
I believe in small, efficient, non-intrusive government that serves all the people, not just select groups and ideologies. I am vehemently against government surveillance of its own citizens for any reason. I think getting rid of Obamacare is stupid; improve it, don't scrap it. I think we should reduce our military presence in countries that don't want us policing them, yet stand ready to defend countries that truly need our help when they are attacked by their enemies. I believe the 1st Amendment is vital to the continued freedom of our nation, and I despise our current president for attempting to chill free speech and free press.
I believe if you're going to give tax breaks to small businesses (which I think is a good thing to do), you need to also raise the minimum wage so some of those savings can go towards improving the quality of life for employees of those businesses.
So what am I? I'm "right" on a few issues, "left" on others, and somewhere else entirely on yet other issues. I voted Libertarian again this term because it's the closest to my own values, yet I don't agree with everything Libertarian either.
In short, I think you need a few more options than just Left, Right, and Neither.
I think part of the issue here is that "neither" is not a very appealing group name. People like yourself have devoted a lot of thought to each of their various political stances, and I imagine its not very exciting to have all of that nuance summed up by the label "neither". I'm going to try to rethink the best way to name the categories and present them at signup.
However, I don't know that allowing more options would solve the problem. The intention of the three groups is not to put each person in a group with ideologically identical people, but to create a broad partition of the users to try and get a little more signal out of their votes.
If there are too many options, then the low-probability tags will proliferate, and people will tune them out as noise.
