Rasputin: full of ecstasy and fire
(
the-tls.co.uk
)
6 points
by
lermontov
3 hours ago
kogus
38 minutes ago
Rasputin was a fascinating guy. /r/colorizedhistory had a good colorized photo of him just the other day. I think it adds a little to the story.
https://www.reddit.com/r/ColorizedHistory/comments/5pcu9w/ra...
M_Grey
23 minutes ago
That's a pretty intense gaze... to say the least.
