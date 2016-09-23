Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Genomic analyses for age at menarche identify 389 GWAS hits (biorxiv.org)
7 points by gwern 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





Wow, these p-values are tiny! Fig 1 has heaps of SNPs at -log10 > 50, that's crazy. Could be an effect of their relatively strange decision to use a simple model for GWAS - they used a straightforward linear regression with a more stringent p-value cutoff (P<5*10^-8), which I guess explains these ridiculously tiny p-values. I wonder how the results would have looked like with a more complex model (like an mixed linear model as implemented in GAPIT) or with a different strategy to adjust for multiple testing (all of those methods in PLINK)

reply


Gwern, was there anything unusually interesting about age of menarche for GWAS?

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: