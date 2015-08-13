Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Program's failure to properly format currency contributed to a foreclosure case
1 point by bm98 21 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
HN seems to have missed the fact that the "foreclosure over 27 cents" story that has been in the political news lately [1] was caused in part by a bill that was sent for "$.3" instead of "$0.30" [2].

Programmers' failure to properly format currency output has got to be one of the most cringe-inducing practices in our profession, so I thought HN would be interested to see this.

[1] https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ossie+lofton+foreclosure

[2] http://skeptics.stackexchange.com/a/36857 (see "13 August 2015" in the timeline)

(edit: grammar)






