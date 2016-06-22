The human capital freed from innovative technology can be utilized some where else. That free time can be used to invent new things or focus on some other problems that make our lives better.
Taxing natural resources makes sense but taxing innovative products/services that consume less natural resources is very bad idea.
In one view, robots are a regressive tax on the non-professionals.
Well, if all the capital is in the hands of few, then the economy itself might start to make very little sense :)
Why not just tax the things we have always taxed (income, profits, purchases, wealth, pollution, ..) and do so in a way that lets everyone enjoy any wealth created by robot automation? That's what we did last time (industrialization).
If all labor is replaced by robots that must be a good thing. Solving the redistribution of wealth and work is the easy problem here.
Of course it's difficult to shift tax burden to companies, especially with multinationals. However Mr Gates might be right that such a solution would have better incentives and be more ethical.
P.S. Being critical of Bill Gates is pretty unpopular on HN because he does charity work with the old monopoly blood money. Shame on you.
