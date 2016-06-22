Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Bill Gates says robots should pay taxes if they take your job (marketwatch.com)
25 points by mc32 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 13 comments | favorite





It makes very less economic sense. If we want to dig ditches, digging with a spoon and fork creates thousands of jobs but using a robot, one person can do 1000 people work. Making this robot pay the taxes of many spoon & fork workers will make it un necessarily expensive and creates hurdles for progress and limits the human potential.

The human capital freed from innovative technology can be utilized some where else. That free time can be used to invent new things or focus on some other problems that make our lives better.

Taxing natural resources makes sense but taxing innovative products/services that consume less natural resources is very bad idea.

It's not only Bill who has this opinion but it's also a proposal at the European Parliament[1]. If there are fewer workers to tax, where is the government going to collect taxes to afford UBI or other welfare programs? Increase corporate tax rates, real estate taxes, let people fend for themselves?

In one view, robots are a regressive tax on the non-professionals.

[1]http://money.cnn.com/2016/06/22/technology/europe-robots-tax...

> It makes very little economic sense.

Well, if all the capital is in the hands of few, then the economy itself might start to make very little sense :)

It makes sense if taxes go towards UBI, free education, free healthcare etc. Not sure how else to get money from the <1% to pay for the \d0% that cannot get a job even if they try.

I normally find Gates to be pretty sensible but I fail to see how this is a good idea. Isn't impossible to avoid that by extension any machine must be taxed because robots are after all machines? Otherwise, who is to say which 5-axis milling machine is a robot and which isn't?

Why not just tax the things we have always taxed (income, profits, purchases, wealth, pollution, ..) and do so in a way that lets everyone enjoy any wealth created by robot automation? That's what we did last time (industrialization).

If all labor is replaced by robots that must be a good thing. Solving the redistribution of wealth and work is the easy problem here.

This sounds unreasonable if you think of income taxes. However imagine we shifted taxation so that income taxes were zero but businesses paid more taxes on their revenue (or profit). Then there is overall the same tax paid when a job shifts to a robot, whereas now the effective tax reduces because no income tax is being paid.

Of course it's difficult to shift tax burden to companies, especially with multinationals. However Mr Gates might be right that such a solution would have better incentives and be more ethical.

How much should each copy of Windows be taxed?

lol, no one has time to check for duplicates lol

Bill Gates, that parasite scum just won't go away. Why are we even supposed to care what he has to say? Hasn't he proven enough times what kind of person he is? How about if he stopped focusing so much on reducing the world population while patting his own back, and started focusing a bit more on actually paying back to society and humanity? Maybe that would get us somewhere...

I understand your sentiment. He did quite a share of the horrible things to become now, the philantropist. The same can be said about Zuckerberg. Who I see as a young Gates, but that's even more evil, as Facebook is a direct threat to the internet as we know it.

Let's talk when you've saved 6 million lives, thanks

This latest suggestion shows me that whatever logical skills he had are gone and/or he barely puts thoughts into what he's saying (insert Trump joke) because he just has so much Fuck-you money. His suggestion is just "add more government" to decide what's a robot, to decide what's a job, overall to add more accounting.

P.S. Being critical of Bill Gates is pretty unpopular on HN because he does charity work with the old monopoly blood money. Shame on you.

