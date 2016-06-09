Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Reflecting on One Very, Very Strange Year at Uber (susanjfowler.com)
By all indications, Uber has a toxic work culture that costs them both top talent and organizational velocity.

I'm a college senior at a well-regarded engineering school. My CS classmates - especially women - simply do not apply to Uber, in large part because of its reputation for internal misogyny and general assholery. Four classmates interned there last summer, and as far as I know none are interested in returning. A friend of mine was actually warned off by her software engineer father. I've heard stories from friends who've worked there that corroborate Susan's tales of infighting teams and inexplicable reorganizations due to high-level backstabbing. The one woman I know who works there wants out. Susan is a high-profile and credible source; hopefully her post takes Uber's work culture issues from "open secret" to "problem that has public consequences for the company".

The CEO should crack down and take serious steps towards addressing this problem - not just for PR, but because his company is seriously suffering as a result of these issues. Unfortunately for Uber, from what I've heard, Travis is part of the problem as far as Game-of-Thrones internal politics and backstabbing goes. His "move fast and break things" persona sounds like a poor model for subordinates. Between that and the company's relative external success, I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for anything internal to get better any time soon.

Until it does, I simply hope that my acquaintances at Uber find somewhere less shitty to work.

In case anyone isn't sure why the original interaction is harassment: relationships within a reporting chain are generally prohibited, for both legal, ethical, and practical reasons. Sex becoming part of the effective job description crosses both legal and ethical lines, and team effectiveness is hindered when people wonder whether someone is getting special treatment because they're sleeping with the boss.

A manager propositioned a new employee on her first day on his team -- asking not just for a date but for sex. That's way over the line.

Also, this isn't just a gendered thing -- Google the story of Keith Rabois resigning as COO of Square.

I am shocked, how is possible to get away with this toxic company culture.

Because they're "high performers".

Screw Uber. Just delete that app and never use it.

I'd like the think that eventually karma will catch up with Uber. Hard to think of a single positive thing to say about the company.

Here's my positive thing. Taking a cab to the airport from my house in Cambridge, MA runs about $42 before tip, so call it $48 or so.

An UberX costs $24.30 right now and UberPool costs $14.30 right now. Additionally, I can summon the ride more easily and get better feedback about the arrival time, giving me more confidence/less anxiety that I'll have a problem getting to the airport on time.

As a consumer, by reducing my cost by 50-70% while providing a marginally better service, I can readily find something positive to say about the company.

That 50-70% is a loss leader for Uber. Did you read the post of their financials? They are hemorrhaging money.

http://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2016/11/can-uber-ever-deliver...


You could say the same about lyft, seemingly minus the illegal and immoral behavior, though they might get away with the same behavior due to not being in the spotlight as much as Uber

Sure. Being able to say a positive thing about Jane does not diminish the positive thing that I say about Susan.


Wait until no one else is in the market. Then have fun with your positive thing/thinking :)

Uber can afford to subsidize your ride for the next 10 years or so. That doesn't mean it's long term viable, it just means that they're pumping money from one pot to another until the first one is empty and won't be refilled.

They've raised over $10B...


They are used to break the laws, it's called disruption, I think.

Disruption doesn't necessarily imply illegal activity.

But Uber does.

There is no pressure to change when they can continue to get billion-dollar handouts from Saudi billionaires no matter what happens.

Oh you mean the piece of shit that thought shouting "Faggot, hope you die of AIDs" was a good display of free speech? I wonder if he, as a gay man in a powerful position, would be ok with that now.

Not just sex, but sex in an "open relationship," presumably as "backup booty." It's hard for me to understand why she didn't immediately start trying to GTFO, but instead stuck around for a year and tried to make things work. Save transcripts and screenshots, find a new job, then sue at leisure.

You really can't think of a reason why someone would want to stay at a company like Uber? Salary? Stock options? Career path? Career security? Coworkers? The early belief that HR would help correct this? She did end up leaving the company after trying to fix it. Your not understanding why she stayed for so long is part of the problem.

> It's hard for me to understand why she didn't immediately start trying to GTFO, but instead stuck around for a year and tried to make things work.

Some possibilities:

- Because she's loyal to her co-workers

- Maybe still not jaded enough to jump ship at the first reason

- quite possibly didn't have another job lined up to jump ship to

A year isn't all that long, and if things had been turned around who knows she might still be working there today. Obviously they have not, things have gone rapidly downhill so she made the right choice in abandoning Uber but you really can't fault someone for trying to fix things before they give up.

A year is a typical vesting schedule for stock options though.

reply


I read nothing about options in the article, did she mention those somewhere else?

I didn't either, but I mean, that's a very typical reason for people leaving near 1 year after a startup. And I'm almost certain Uber is offering some kind of equity package to engineers.


I am struggling to think of something productive to contribute to this discussion, because this absolutely incensed me.

In lieu of anything else: Susan deserves to be commended for her bravery in writing this.

If an Uber recruiter contacts you, bring this up and tell them their nonfunctioning HR department makes working for their company a non starter.

If you work at Uber, quit, and/or contact the board and tell them that this behavior is unacceptable and the people responsible need to be fired. If the culture won't change, the CEO needs to be fired.

If you work in tech, bring up this article with your manager or CEO and tell them that this behavior is unacceptable, opens the company up to ridiculous amounts of lawsuit risk, will hurt recruiting, depress morale, and that you will quit if harassment complaints aren't taken seriously.

No shit. A story like this makes me realize that even with the "problems" I think I have at work, that get me all riled up, I have it made in the shade with lemonade compared to this woman's experience at Uber.

I started reading the article with the view of "If it's really that bad, just quit. Burn that bridge with thermite, and never look back." I finished the article wishing there were more Susan J. Fowlers in the world.

What's with all the 'this is unbelievable' comments here?

This is absolutely believable, Uber has pretty much made it their standard to break the laws where-ever they can, why should work place conduct be any different? In for a penny, in for a pound.

You'd never hear something even close to this from Stripe or some other company run by upstanding folks.

Fish rots from the head.

If taking a billion dollars from the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia says something about a company's stance regarding women's equality, what it says is not terribly inconsistent with Fowler's story.

That's an interesting angle that I had not considered. That money is such a weird thing from another viewpoint as well, it means that Uber doesn't have to perform at all for the next decade or so, they can basically wait out all of their competition. It removes every incentive to actually perform which might be just what it takes to kill them.

reply


The one comment that literally matches "this is unbelievable" isn't saying it literally.

If anything, OP's subsequent employment by Stripe is a very strong endorsement for the workplace culture of the company.

reply


I actually used Stripe as an example before I realized that's where she had moved to so consider that a double endorsement, it's not like I have any dog in that particular race but I know some people that work there and without fault they report working there is a dream come true.

The brothers have something good going there and I'll bet that when the dust settles Uber will be part of that dust and Stripe will have IPO'd or similar (possibly even this year).

This is how it's done:

https://stripe.com/code-of-conduct

I wish I shared your optimism that HR practices had anything to do with IPO pricing...

reply


>On my first official day rotating on the team, my new manager sent me a string of messages over company chat. He was in an open relationship, he said, and his girlfriend was having an easy time finding new partners but he wasn't.

Totally normal behavior! Who hasn't spoken about their sex life the very first day of interactions?

"Welcome to the team, we use Git for source control, all of our company knowledgebase is on Confluence, and I'm in an open sex relationship! See you at lunch!"

I can't fathom what kind of weirdo does something like this, male or female.

> The HR rep began the meeting by asking me if I had noticed that I was the common theme in all of the reports I had been making

That's such a meaningless thing for an HR person to ask someone, that it clearly only serves to be patronising and hopefully stop them bringing problems up. I mean, how could you as an HR staffer possibly justify your inaction with an argument like that?

"We didn't act on any of their complaints, as we noticed that in all the cases of harassment that they reported, they were the victim in all of them!"

reply


HR serves to protect the company, you have to think in HR's shoes. If the complainant goes away and finds another job the problem is solved. Most harassment cases tend not to end up in court, usually the aggrieved party quits.

  "HR serves to protect the company"
That point comes up every time a bad-HR related post is placed here. However, isn't it very short sighted to consider silencing/removing the accusers a protection of the company. This results in a bad culture and bad PR about that culture in developer circles. Won't the reduced diversity and all that comes with it have bad effect on the company long term?

It may be short-sighted, but, frankly, most people and organizations in the world act in most contexts in short-sighted pursuit of their goals. Foolish, sure, and unethical in the case of HR departments, but nonetheless, the behavior one can expect from them.

Plus the lawsuits that should be brought... except that bringing a lawsuit on a sexual harassment case results in even more of the same shit in court, plus potential employers hearing about it.

> HR serves to protect the company, you have to think in HR's shoes. If the complainant goes away and finds another job the problem is solved.

While it's true HR is there for protect the company it's false to say that if a complainant just "goes away" that the problem is solved. HR also has to ensure the company keeps a good culture, avoids lawsuits and stays a great place to work for the majority to ensure talent is not only attracted but kept.

Thinking about ignoring or making complaints just go away isn't protecting the company. It's literally harming the company and its employees.

No, no, it's leadership that sets the culture. HR is merely the arm of the leadership.

The best thing HR can do to protect the company is to take prompt, effective action in cases of sexual harassment. If they fail to do that they expose the company to lawsuits. In this case Uber would clearly lose. Sometimes companies need to be taken to court to be reminded of their obligations. For the sake of the women still there and any women who may be considering going there, I sincerely hope this goes to court. I expect the punitive damages to be in the tens of millions of dollars, perhaps that would be a sufficient reminder.

I laughed out loud at this one--that's some first-class ass-backwards reasoning...

What do you expect from a company that has been so many times on the wrong side of the law?

http://www.reuters.com/article/us-uber-fine-chicago-idUSKBN1...

http://www.theverge.com/2016/1/14/10772412/uber-fine-califor...

http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2016/06/09/uber-fined-...

http://time.com/4632430/taiwan-uber-fines/

http://economia.icaew.com/en/news/january-2017/uber-fined-20...

http://www.pcworld.com/article/2464520/rivalry-between-uber-...

...

If you are sexually harassed, and HR doesn't do anything about it, you should sue. Don't expect HR to change.

reply


Suing would have lots of negative consequences, and few upsides. It would take up months of time, be immensely frustrating, stressful and lead other employers to be wary of you in future (even if most wouldn't admit it). Your name would be dragged through the mud by Uber in an attempt to derail the case, and you'd become an online target for haters (as with Ellen Pao). All for some uncertain monetary reward. Who needs that kind of stress and hassle?

reply


Companies such as Uber will continue these destructive behaviors until they face genuine consequences that impact their bottom line.

You have summarized a number of reasons why I would never ask anyone to volunteer to be the one to accomplish this.

This entire episode will hopefully shine some light on the true difficulties that need to be overcome to promote STEM diversity.

This could lead to genuine consequences, perhaps more than a lawsuit.

HR works for the organisation. It's not there to protect you. Source: work in the HR industry.

This is true, but I should point out that an organization with foresight would not permit harassment of employees, because the long-term cost of the lawsuits and bad publicity will be bad for the organization.

reply


But Uber's entire business plan is about flouting rules and sustainability so that they can become irreplaceable. The sad fact is that they're probably being entirely rational. What's right is often unprofitable, short-term and long-term. Unless they have a big exodus of talent or customers, even a report this embarrassing is unlikely to slow the juggernaut.

Working for the organization should also mean avoiding potential lawsuits

Also working for the organization doesn't mean working for that specific middle manager who keeps harassing co-workers.

Yep. No fan of Ellen Pao, but it seems obvious HR did her no favors over at Kleiner Perkins.

Second. The writer and the others should sue, not only to be compensated for their own injuries but to protect others who might be harassed as well.

Or report the incident to your state labour commission.

Does Uber require employees to sign an arbitration agreement when they join?

reply


Yes

Susan is an industry veteran and her interactions with HR are typical of what I've seen so I would have expected her to know how things would play out. In my experience HR is never there to protect the employees. HR is there to make sure the company doesn't get into any hot legal waters.

Most of the time the easiest way to do that is to just suppress any wrongdoing and sideline whoever is being wronged. That's exactly how things played out in her story. Once again solidifying my opinion of HR being a company instead of an employee protector. If you see any wrongdoing then just get a lawyer. Never go to HR.

I wouldn't qualify her as an industry veteran. This is not how things would have played out at a lot of the risk-adverse companies I have worked for. I'm sure it does at some places and it's no surprise to hear this about Uber TBH.

Everything I've heard about Uber from people who have joined is terrible. Train wreck of Human Resources, unprofessional conduct as par the course, terrible pay locked up in a nowhere in sight IPO. I honestly don't understand why people keep joining them.

Where did you hear the pay is terrible? From what I've heard, it seems pretty normal for the industry, at least for software engineers.

reply


If you dig into the package, a lot of the value is locked up in unsellable shares. Vs immediately liquid RSUs of any public company.

reply


I'm referring to the cash salary only.

Comparing two offers where one is cash + liquid equity (the case at most major tech companies) and the other is the same amount of cash + equity in a company that has no near-term plans to IPO (the case at Uber), most people would consider the first offer to be worth more.

Even if nominally the equity is worth the same in the both cases, liquidity is also valuable. (And the equity might not really be worth the same--companies have been forced to IPO at a valuation lower than their last round of funding.)

tsunamifury said pay, not cash salary... There's more to pay than cash, especially for private companies.

Not to derail the whole premise of this article, but Susan's book looks great! Just bought it and can't wait to start reading it.

I'm going to look into it. I was shocked to see that Susan was a research assistant at UP until 2015 and now has a book out about production microservices. That's some carrier trajectory in two years.

As someone who is Australian and not American, if anything like this happened and HR failed in the trainwreck like manner that they did in this story, we have a government organisation that oversees and enforces workplace legislation.

It seems insane to me that the only recourse you have after HR is basically "gather evidence and sue" which seems to be common advice in this thread.

True, as much as I sometimes hate the extra 'red tape' that the Australian Government puts upon businesses here, they do offer a pretty fair level of protection against employers abusing or unfairly treating employees.

It is pretty hard for a business here to dismiss an employee without reasonable grounds that would stand up in court - which of course, if it got to that level, means that the whole story would have to come out, so a situation like the one in this thread would have meant Uber being in a world of hurt while all their dirty laundry was aired in a court.

I wish I could say this isn't happening all the time at many more companies in a less obvious way. Other than being straight up propositioned for sex, most of this other stuff has happened to me too. And I don't work at Uber.

Stories like this are so enraging, and yet far too common today. My partner went through a somewhat similar experience at a Big 4 accounting firm a while back. She tried to request an internal transfer to get away from a sexist, toxic environment only to have her managers destroy her credibility in the organization and ruin her career chances there.

Sure, suing is an option here, but one that Uber calculates is absolutely worth the risk. Lawsuits like this aren't punishment to billion-dollar companies, they're factored into the cost of doing business. It can take years to sue a company under these circumstances, and depending on the situation, it could do more harm to one's reputation and career down the road. Most lack the energy to relive those experiences in a law office or courtroom while trying to move on with their lives.

Lawsuits may provide financial compensation to those who've had to deal with these atrocious situations, but it's not going to solve the underlying problem.

Wow, this is unreal. I could expect mistreatment at various companies, but something so overt?

Thank you Susan for writing this.

> "performance problems aren't always something that has to do with work, but sometimes can be about things outside of work or your personal life."

Also, this seems many species of wrong. I don't really see why your personal life should have any relevance to a performance review.

reply


I read it as "outside of your work" and also "outside of your personal life". Which is even more perplexing.

What a strange company all around.

While I agree with the statements that HR works for the company. When things are working the interests of the company and employees should align. I appreciate that too often this isn't how HR operates, but I don’t think anyone wants to be misconstrued as implying that Ms. Fowler didn't understand how HR works or that she didn't take all appropriate actions.

> I wanted to stay on the team

...

> it was genuinely in the company's best interest to have me on that team

I read this and the rest of the article as a testiment to Ms. Fowler's work ethic and commitment to her employer and fellow employees.

> I was the common theme in all of the reports I had been making

This is the most disgusting abuse described in the article. Not only did the organization completely fail Ms. Fowler and all employees, but the HR professionals participated in the physiological abuse.

This sounds like it has all the makings for a successful gender-discrimination class action suit. I would hope she and the rest of these women would consider it.

Uber sounds like a pretty toxic environment.

Geez, and here I was considering working at Uber.

Thanks for posts like these.

I've always heard HR works for the company's interest first and foremost. Go to a lawyer first and have them communicate with the C-level execs. Although Uber sounds like it has a pretty toxic culture all the way up.

Just to add to what others have said... sue. Sue, and then don't be shocked when you end up as the primary plaintiff in a class action.

I'm surprised they kept her around so long. I am wondering why they just didn't bring her in, transfer her to a new team, and tell her she was no longer "a good cultural fit" with the team. In a at will:right to work state that is a totally legal way to fire a high performing employee (I think).

It's almost like they enjoyed watching her complain. Glad she got out.

Jeez this sucks. Everything that happened was so completely unacceptable. I really hope people are held accountable for this stuff. This kind of behavior isn't new and shouldn't be normal. The Infrastructure group specifically has is known for this politicking and bad culture. I work elsewhere, and though it isn't as bad, agree there is a big management problem at play. I'm sorry you couldn't find a team that supported you. Thank you Susan for writing all this.

Nothing really surprising here though. Tech (and the world) has always had a problem with sexism. Uber is particularly egregious but given the long history of quotes from the CEO is it any surprise that this is their culture? Writing was on the wall the whole time.

Just to add something to the torrent of links already in these comments http://observer.com/2016/02/ubers-10-worst-actions-threats-l....

Wow this is unbelievable, I know sexism is still very much real in the workplace but I'm floored it's this overt. And the incompetence shown by HR is baffling.

Uber seems like one of the worst companies to work for right now. I don't understand why there are hordes of Google and Facebook engineers still leaving to work there. Is the pay really that good?

This sounds like such a broken, toxic environment. Although it's painful and the outcome is unclear, I really hope she sues. We have to publicly shame behavior like this and make it known that it's completely unacceptable.

Thanks to the author for writing this - it'd be so easy just to move on and try to forget about it. And thanks to the other HN readers for their thoughtful comments as well.

HR doesn't work for you, it works for the company.

I am removing Uber app from my phone forever. I guess HR did not do a great job there.

HR's failing pretty hard at protecting the company here, though.

What the hell? Why isn't there a lawsuit yet? Everything is documented!

I am really, really happy to see this as the top story on the front page of HN and to see the top comments currently here. It speaks well of HN.

Another reason not to support Uber. People need to stop using services from companies with behaviour like this.

I would talk to a lawyer.

I've been questioning the legitimacy of Uber recently, and this cemented my understanding of how they operate. I'm taking my business to Lyft from now on

For all the people saying 'HR works for the company' and 'She should have sued!', I think you're underestimating how difficult that is to do. You're reading the account of a person who was clearly perfectly aware of her rights and how corporate workspaces operate.

What would you actually do in their position? You leave work one evening, go home and google 'lawyer that will get me lots of money from my company and work for free while I'm out of a job using nothing but my certitude I will prevail to pay rent'? Nobody (statistically) does that. In the 99% case, you'd try to make it work and then you'd find another job. As it turned out.

No - employee lawsuits are not that uncommon. The vast majority are settled before they see the inside of courtroom. The majority that do go to a courtroom go the employees way unfortunately for employers in frivolous cases. Talking to a labour law attorney to consult about your case is not that expensive - if you have an open and shut case most lawyers will want to work on a contingency fee anyways.

I'm happy to hear more about this, is this something you've personally done or represented someone in such a case? What steps should one take in such a situation, if you have experience in it?

Never trust HR.

In all honesty if I were you I would sue them plain and simple. Partially to discourage this company behavior for the other employees remaining who Im sure continue to endure it. And partially as compensation for having to endure a lot of unethical and illegal work environment behaviors being endorsed by the company on the low. You really should seek being compensated for this for the good of everyone involved.

this is fucked up. why not sue? if everything in here is true, this is easy lawsuit money.

Suing would be a great idea but you're ignoring the downsides of a lawsuit. Uber has a lot of money, they could effectively drag it out for a very long time. Even worse, most of her proof is likely on some Uber computers / servers which could go "mysteriously" missing in which case she could be made out to be a liar through a court loss thus possibly making it harder to join another company because she's "that girl".

Even if they can get it rushed through the count payment takes forever by which time she would likely owe a lot of money to a lawyer.

Ideally she would sue, win quickly if the allegations are true, and move on. But when does that ever happen?

How much 'easy lawsuit money' have you collected? Or anyone you personally know?

admittedly, none. but this still seems like an open and shut case.

The operative phrase here is 'it seems'. Lawsuits don't just materialize out of nothing without time and significant costs, simply because you happen to be in the right.

IANAL, but this screams "you will win a lawsuit, and Uber is such a terrible company it's worth the considerable personal inconvenience to you that you should file the lawsuit".

Sue. Sue them for all they're worth. I was at Uber for six months, and I had enough - Mostly because of the blatant backstabbing and shell games managers were trying to play, rating their worst performers highly just long enough to get them transferred out, pointing out only the negative aspects of what their better workers were doing. There were some good people and some bad, but ultimately the culture was toxic, and the rampant sexism was just one (very large) part of it.

[flagged]


Because the Obama administration was so supportive of whistle blowers?

To show our solidarity against this kind of behaviour by corporate, we should all crowd fund your lawyer's fees and teach Uber a big fucking lesson really blow it out of the water. Really stick it to them. I'll happily begin contributions.

edit: rather pathetic with all the male chauvanistic Uber engineers on here downvoting away.

Downvotes are anonymous, you have no way of knowing who's doing it. I think you're more likely being downvoted for the swearing and obvious fact that the author has no interest in suing as she has better things to do.

Why crowd fund. Given the author's story, if true there would be lots of lawyers lined up to take the case for a percentage of damages or for publicity. Especially if this turns class action.

