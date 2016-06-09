I'm a college senior at a well-regarded engineering school. My CS classmates - especially women - simply do not apply to Uber, in large part because of its reputation for internal misogyny and general assholery. Four classmates interned there last summer, and as far as I know none are interested in returning. A friend of mine was actually warned off by her software engineer father. I've heard stories from friends who've worked there that corroborate Susan's tales of infighting teams and inexplicable reorganizations due to high-level backstabbing. The one woman I know who works there wants out. Susan is a high-profile and credible source; hopefully her post takes Uber's work culture issues from "open secret" to "problem that has public consequences for the company".
The CEO should crack down and take serious steps towards addressing this problem - not just for PR, but because his company is seriously suffering as a result of these issues. Unfortunately for Uber, from what I've heard, Travis is part of the problem as far as Game-of-Thrones internal politics and backstabbing goes. His "move fast and break things" persona sounds like a poor model for subordinates. Between that and the company's relative external success, I wouldn't hold my breath waiting for anything internal to get better any time soon.
Until it does, I simply hope that my acquaintances at Uber find somewhere less shitty to work.
A manager propositioned a new employee on her first day on his team -- asking not just for a date but for sex. That's way over the line.
Also, this isn't just a gendered thing -- Google the story of Keith Rabois resigning as COO of Square.
Screw Uber. Just delete that app and never use it.
An UberX costs $24.30 right now and UberPool costs $14.30 right now. Additionally, I can summon the ride more easily and get better feedback about the arrival time, giving me more confidence/less anxiety that I'll have a problem getting to the airport on time.
As a consumer, by reducing my cost by 50-70% while providing a marginally better service, I can readily find something positive to say about the company.
http://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2016/11/can-uber-ever-deliver...
They've raised over $10B...
Some possibilities:
- Because she's loyal to her co-workers
- Maybe still not jaded enough to jump ship at the first reason
- quite possibly didn't have another job lined up to jump ship to
A year isn't all that long, and if things had been turned around who knows she might still be working there today. Obviously they have not, things have gone rapidly downhill so she made the right choice in abandoning Uber but you really can't fault someone for trying to fix things before they give up.
In lieu of anything else: Susan deserves to be commended for her bravery in writing this.
If you work at Uber, quit, and/or contact the board and tell them that this behavior is unacceptable and the people responsible need to be fired. If the culture won't change, the CEO needs to be fired.
If you work in tech, bring up this article with your manager or CEO and tell them that this behavior is unacceptable, opens the company up to ridiculous amounts of lawsuit risk, will hurt recruiting, depress morale, and that you will quit if harassment complaints aren't taken seriously.
I started reading the article with the view of "If it's really that bad, just quit. Burn that bridge with thermite, and never look back." I finished the article wishing there were more Susan J. Fowlers in the world.
This is absolutely believable, Uber has pretty much made it their standard to break the laws where-ever they can, why should work place conduct be any different? In for a penny, in for a pound.
You'd never hear something even close to this from Stripe or some other company run by upstanding folks.
Fish rots from the head.
The brothers have something good going there and I'll bet that when the dust settles Uber will be part of that dust and Stripe will have IPO'd or similar (possibly even this year).
This is how it's done:
https://stripe.com/code-of-conduct
Totally normal behavior! Who hasn't spoken about their sex life the very first day of interactions?
"Welcome to the team, we use Git for source control, all of our company knowledgebase is on Confluence, and I'm in an open sex relationship! See you at lunch!"
I can't fathom what kind of weirdo does something like this, male or female.
That's such a meaningless thing for an HR person to ask someone, that it clearly only serves to be patronising and hopefully stop them bringing problems up. I mean, how could you as an HR staffer possibly justify your inaction with an argument like that?
"We didn't act on any of their complaints, as we noticed that in all the cases of harassment that they reported, they were the victim in all of them!"
"HR serves to protect the company"
While it's true HR is there for protect the company it's false to say that if a complainant just "goes away" that the problem is solved. HR also has to ensure the company keeps a good culture, avoids lawsuits and stays a great place to work for the majority to ensure talent is not only attracted but kept.
Thinking about ignoring or making complaints just go away isn't protecting the company. It's literally harming the company and its employees.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-uber-fine-chicago-idUSKBN1...
http://www.theverge.com/2016/1/14/10772412/uber-fine-califor...
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/technology/2016/06/09/uber-fined-...
http://time.com/4632430/taiwan-uber-fines/
http://economia.icaew.com/en/news/january-2017/uber-fined-20...
http://www.pcworld.com/article/2464520/rivalry-between-uber-...
If the stories in this article are true, and if the evidence is as strong as the article says it is, this is a slam-dunk case for sexual harassment, hostile work environment, retaliation, etc.
Writing this article (which was superb in its incredulous anger) is a better way to get closure IMO.
You have summarized a number of reasons why I would never ask anyone to volunteer to be the one to accomplish this.
This entire episode will hopefully shine some light on the true difficulties that need to be overcome to promote STEM diversity.
Most of the time the easiest way to do that is to just suppress any wrongdoing and sideline whoever is being wronged. That's exactly how things played out in her story. Once again solidifying my opinion of HR being a company instead of an employee protector. If you see any wrongdoing then just get a lawyer. Never go to HR.
Even if nominally the equity is worth the same in the both cases, liquidity is also valuable. (And the equity might not really be worth the same--companies have been forced to IPO at a valuation lower than their last round of funding.)
It seems insane to me that the only recourse you have after HR is basically "gather evidence and sue" which seems to be common advice in this thread.
It is pretty hard for a business here to dismiss an employee without reasonable grounds that would stand up in court - which of course, if it got to that level, means that the whole story would have to come out, so a situation like the one in this thread would have meant Uber being in a world of hurt while all their dirty laundry was aired in a court.
Sure, suing is an option here, but one that Uber calculates is absolutely worth the risk. Lawsuits like this aren't punishment to billion-dollar companies, they're factored into the cost of doing business. It can take years to sue a company under these circumstances, and depending on the situation, it could do more harm to one's reputation and career down the road. Most lack the energy to relive those experiences in a law office or courtroom while trying to move on with their lives.
Lawsuits may provide financial compensation to those who've had to deal with these atrocious situations, but it's not going to solve the underlying problem.
Thank you Susan for writing this.
> "performance problems aren't always something that has to do with work, but sometimes can be about things outside of work or your personal life."
Also, this seems many species of wrong. I don't really see why your personal life should have any relevance to a performance review.
What a strange company all around.
> I wanted to stay on the team
...
> it was genuinely in the company's best interest to have me on that team
I read this and the rest of the article as a testiment to Ms. Fowler's work ethic and commitment to her employer and fellow employees.
> I was the common theme in all of the reports I had been making
This is the most disgusting abuse described in the article. Not only did the organization completely fail Ms. Fowler and all employees, but the HR professionals participated in the physiological abuse.
Uber sounds like a pretty toxic environment.
Thanks for posts like these.
It's almost like they enjoyed watching her complain. Glad she got out.
Just to add something to the torrent of links already in these comments http://observer.com/2016/02/ubers-10-worst-actions-threats-l....
What would you actually do in their position? You leave work one evening, go home and google 'lawyer that will get me lots of money from my company and work for free while I'm out of a job using nothing but my certitude I will prevail to pay rent'? Nobody (statistically) does that. In the 99% case, you'd try to make it work and then you'd find another job. As it turned out.
Even if they can get it rushed through the count payment takes forever by which time she would likely owe a lot of money to a lawyer.
Ideally she would sue, win quickly if the allegations are true, and move on. But when does that ever happen?
edit: rather pathetic with all the male chauvanistic Uber engineers on here downvoting away.
