Ask HN: What is your side project?
max0563
32 minutes ago
roschdal
2 minutes ago
https://play.freeciv.org
codr4life
17 minutes ago
Currently most active is Lifoo (
https://github.com/codr4life/lifoo
), a Lisp/Forth-inspired language that's embedded in, and compiles to Common Lisp. Good luck trying to generate funny money from of that idea :) Still, I wouldn't change the experience for anything; it might be imperfect, but this one is mine; no more squeezing ideas into what someone else once thought was possible.
