Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What is your side project?
6 points by max0563 32 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





https://play.freeciv.org

reply


Currently most active is Lifoo (https://github.com/codr4life/lifoo), a Lisp/Forth-inspired language that's embedded in, and compiles to Common Lisp. Good luck trying to generate funny money from of that idea :) Still, I wouldn't change the experience for anything; it might be imperfect, but this one is mine; no more squeezing ideas into what someone else once thought was possible.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: