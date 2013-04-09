> Before Atari's incorporation, Bushnell considered various terms from the game go, eventually choosing atari, referencing a position in the game when a group of stones is imminently in danger of being taken by one's opponent.
Actually it seems like this is just a coincidence though (and it wasn't supposed to represent a mountain either):
> Opperman designed it with two things in mind: the first was that the overall silhouette was to look like the letter A, matching that of the company, while the second was that its three "prongs" were based on Atari's first hit game, Pong.
http://kotaku.com/5864035/the-glory-of-ataris-original-logo
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/a4/Atari.pn...
(imagine it upside down)
