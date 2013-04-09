Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
What does Atari mean? (japanthis.com)
Atari is also a term from the game go. Based on the Atari logo it is obvious that this is the source of the name (the logo resembles the simplest atari configuration in go), and wikipedia confirms this:

> Before Atari's incorporation, Bushnell considered various terms from the game go, eventually choosing atari, referencing a position in the game when a group of stones is imminently in danger of being taken by one's opponent.

I don't see the resemblance between the Atari logo and anything on a Go board?

Now that you mentioned it, the first association that came to my mind is with the character 八 (eight) which is part of 八つ当たり (yatsuatari), which in turn means venting anger or frustration on someone who does not deserve it. Heh.

I'm learning Japanese and this is quite an interesting thing to hear. I am surprised by the number of things that do not quite have a simple analogue in English. It's a nice and compact phrase, though of course the danger with many of these is that they may be uncommon so risky to use, especially as a learner.

Can you link to the Atari logo that looks like this? I can only find the 3 lines "mountain/A" logo.

That's the logo I meant. I mean it's not an exact depiction of the position in go, but I had imaged that the three lines were an abstracted representation of three black stones on three sides of a white stone that's not depicted in the logo.

Actually it seems like this is just a coincidence though (and it wasn't supposed to represent a mountain either):

> Opperman designed it with two things in mind: the first was that the overall silhouette was to look like the letter A, matching that of the company, while the second was that its three "prongs" were based on Atari's first hit game, Pong.

http://kotaku.com/5864035/the-glory-of-ataris-original-logo

How about the other way around?

https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/a/a4/Atari.pn...

(imagine it upside down)

Who's Marky Star, why are people asking him what Atari means, and, if he doesn't know the answer, why did he make a post about it?

Mh, I had always assumed it was inspired by the term from the Go board game: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_Go_terms#Atari

It absolutely was. Nolan Bushnell, founder of Atari, went on to found another company called Sente [ http://senseis.xmp.net/?Sente ].

This was my impression too. Pretty sure I read it in an Atari magazine back in the 80s (Most likely "ST Format").

My god I've been bilingual my whole life and this never occurred to me (because the intonations make the words sound quite different).

I always thought it was Japanese for "check" in the game of chess?

As gizmo686 has said, it's from go, and it isn't really that similar to check in chess. In shogi (the traditional Japanese equivalent to chess) the word for check is "ōte" (literally "king move").

The misconception is because sometimes beginners are introduced to the term by relating it the way the player says "check" in chess when a configuration of pieces would result in danger for the king. It's a similar idea but in go the stakes of Atari is a lot lower (lose 1 stone instead of the whole game).

I can't speak to chess, but it is the word for "stones are about to be captured" in the game of go. Its the English word for this as well (most go terms in English are taken from Japanese).

atari teenage riot is japanese for go fuck yourself. I have proof.

It's when a group of stones is in danger of being captured in the game of Go, by only having one remaining liberty.

