Ask HN: How to quantify tax deduction for donations?

I know that donations = tax deductions, I found tons of info on how to do that and caveats, but I'm not able to find quantitative examples. Like if my revenue is $R, I'd have to pay $T in taxes. If I donate $D, then taxes will only be $X.

I'll certainly ask an accountant for advise, but was wondering if anyone has experience and would like to share some numbers.

I'm mostly interested in the case of an LLC in CA, but any other experience is welcome, as I'm sure others here would benefit.