Ask HN: How to quantify tax deduction for donations?
I'm working on a project that would integrate really well with donating money to some non-profits.

I know that donations = tax deductions, I found tons of info on how to do that and caveats, but I'm not able to find quantitative examples. Like if my revenue is $R, I'd have to pay $T in taxes. If I donate $D, then taxes will only be $X.

I'll certainly ask an accountant for advise, but was wondering if anyone has experience and would like to share some numbers.

I'm mostly interested in the case of an LLC in CA, but any other experience is welcome, as I'm sure others here would benefit.






"For example, if you are in the 33% tax bracket, the actual cost of a $100 donation is only $67 ($100 less the $33 tax savings). As your income tax bracket increases, the real cost of your charitable gift decreases, making contributions more attractive for those in higher brackets. The actual cost to a person in the lowest bracket, 15%, for a $100 contribution is $85. For a person in the highest bracket, 35%, the actual cost is only $65. Not only can the wealthy afford to give more, but they receive a larger reward for giving."

Does something like this do the trick?

https://www.charitynavigator.org/index.cfm?bay=content.view&...

--> Like if my revenue is $R, I'd have to pay $T in taxes

That part is harder to answer, but not necessarily as important as the latter. What you can more easily find it "if I donate $100, what do I get back?"

it's going to depend on your tax bracket, but deductions just lower the amount you are taxed on (assuming you itemize, if you just take the standard deduction they don't help at all). If your tax rate were 25% and you itemize, then a $100 donation should knock about 25 off your bill if I understand correctly.

