Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
Ask HN: What's your favorite open source project?
2 points
by
max0563
14 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
3 comments
|
favorite
atsaloli
8 minutes ago
I adore Postgres. Mature, continuously improved and growing product from a friendly and professional world wide community. Real quality!
https://www.postgresql.org
reply
glasz
3 minutes ago
first that came to mind:
https://github.com/drone
reply
max0563
1 minute ago
I don't fully understand what this is.
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply