Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Ask HN: What's your favorite open source project?
2 points by max0563 18 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 3 comments | favorite





I adore Postgres. Mature, continuously improved and growing product from a friendly and professional world wide community. Real quality! https://www.postgresql.org

reply


first that came to mind: https://github.com/drone

reply


I don't fully understand what this is.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: