|Do we need another Dropbox?
1 point by MichaelAntczak 11 minutes ago | hide | past | web | discuss | favorite
|Hi there,
most of us probably would find it difficult not to use Dropbox or similar products. It is just too convenient.
A few years ago my workflow has changed. I went all into the cloud. I stopped relying on the local file system anymore and started putting all my files into the Dropbox folder. It felt good. I stopped worrying about losing file, etc. But it all changed the more data I have. Now I am approaching 200GB on my Pro account and it is really painful at time, i.e.
- synchronization of thousands of files takes times and resources
- if I unsync a folder then I can't work with it
- not great offline mode - why it has to sync to open a file on mobile? I thought offline means... just that - offline.
I am wondering how people work with their files? Do you think that Dropbox supports your workflow as an individual or as a team?
Thanks
