FCC chief wants smartphones’ hidden FM radios turned on (theverge.com)
A lot of these sorts of problems would go away if companies were not allowed to tie products they have a complete or partial monopoly on (i.e. last mile wireless) to things that they don't have a monopoly on (handsets). Then if a company wanted to sell a phone on a time payment plan with a broken FM radio, then then no one could complain if they did so. The market would soon "sort things out".

Submitted title gives the impression that he's going to do something about it. Actual article title: "FCC chief wants smartphones’ hidden FM radios turned on, but won’t do anything about it"

This. From the article:

"“As a believer in free markets and the rule of law, I cannot support a government mandate requiring activation of these chips,” Pai said. He believes the FCC doesn’t have the power to issue such a mandate and says it’s best for the market to sort things out."

These chips are also only useful with wired headphones, since they use them as the FM antenna. As Bluetooth (and proprietary) wireless headphones increase in popularity, the usefulness of the features decrease. It also adds to confusion as to why you only get static in some cases, or a message about wired headphones being required.

FCC will not step in to do require FM chips be accessible and currently only 44% of the top selling smartphones enable their FM chips, here's a list of the ones that do: http://nextradioapp.com/supported-devices/

There's a title mismatch between submission and original post, with the original title providing far more context. cc dang

As I've said before, every cubic millimeter of volume in a modern smartphone is expensive... it is precious.

Even if that functionality is available on one of the multiprotocol wireless chips, adding even a tiny amount of support circuitry to enable may not be a wise move from a product design point of view.

In the USA, an FM receiver isn't going to sell phones. VR, better cameras, longer battery life, etc. sell phones.

Exactly, and it's not like forcing that function to be enabled in the chipset is going to magically install an antenna/amp into a device that doesn't have it.

What? The antenna has been the headphones for ages.

As someone who was using an old walkman to listen to radio. Now I stream it, even though I'm within range of the fm station.

Mainly its convince as the rechargeable aa batteries for my am/fm cassette found another home. It seems so wasteful though, on the other hand I feel like I'm being counted when I stream.

I may be wrong here, but wouldn't reception be pretty poor using an antenna designed for >10x the frequency of FM radio? There's a reason why most FM radios have protruding antennas - the wavelength is ~3 meters.

My first Android smartphone had an FM radio, and it used the headphone cable as an antenna. You had to have headphones plugged in or you got nothing but static.

Normally they use the headphone cable as an antenna (which leads to contortions if you want to listen using bluetooth, since with most phones the software assumes "oh, headphones plugged in, audio to headphones it is")

Why? There's no good reason for carriers or phone makers to do it. I haven't been anywhere where the radio was playing in a long time. I'd rather see the frequencies returned to the general population for fun.

