I read things like this occasionally and still don't really get why? Why is the learning curve worth it?
> Easiest way to think of it is to think of how frustrating it is watching someone do everything with a mouse, not knowing any shortcuts. Clicking File -> Exit instead of the window's X. Or deleting a whole line of text just to change one word. Not knowing Ctrl-X/C/V.
Vim(and I guess emacs) are another layer on top of that.
Then, Vim automation (like doing a search/replace) seems more straightforward
It's also useful when vim is all you have (remote systems or if your X server became borked)
But Atom is fine and you shouldn't worry about it
some people don't care about those things, some people do.
So it has keyboard shortcuts, and I guess I could add those to another editor...
Is it one of those things you just have to take someones word for it, have a go with it and see?
That's how I feel when I work with someone editing text files without Vim.
Once again I'll recommend Vim Adventures[1]. It's fun enough even my 8-yr-old daughter wanted to play/learn. You learn a few keys at a time; no big deal. Meanwhile, install Vim emulation in your current text editor. Slowly you'll learn keys. Your desire for knowledge will increase, and you'll start picking up the ideas mentioned in the article. Within a few months you'll be flying and wonder how you ever coded without it.
The key is making it a natural thing, not forcing yourself to "learn Vim". At least for me, those approaches failed due to the short-term productivity decrease.
1: https://vim-adventures.com/
This makes vimtutor look like pong.
Each dojo trains you on a few related set of vim actions.
Practice one dojo at a time and try to use it during your regular editing. Once you have incorporated it into your existing workflow, move to the next dojo.
https://www.shortcutfoo.com/app/dojos/vim
Xah Lee created one for emacs. Has anyone given it a try?
http://ergoemacs.org/misc/ergoemacs_vi_mode.html
https://github.com/xahlee/xah-fly-keys
