Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Getting started with vim (lucapette.me)
28 points by grey-area 3 hours ago | hide | past | web | 11 comments | favorite





My advice: don't go wild with plugins or vimrc hacks. Get sensible.vim for sensible defaults and work with that. Vanilla vim is good enough for most editing and coding needs.

reply


For someone mostly playing with Python, and using Atom, what is the great step forward that editors like Vim and Emacs offer?

I read things like this occasionally and still don't really get why? Why is the learning curve worth it?

reply


I am a lazy person. I don't want to bother moving my hands away from my keyboard. I just want to spend my time thinking. Thus, vim is a natural choice. I'm also a big terminal fan. I have my vim and my tmux. They both fit extremely well, and I live in there. That said, at the end of the day, vim is just another editor. In my opinion, the best out there, but it's no more than that. If you are comfortable with atom, keep using it. If you are curious about vim, install a plugin that emulates the basic vim movement keys. You are not gonna be less of a programmer for not using it. That said, I think everyone would gain a lot by just using a basic vim emulator on top of whichever editor they use. You don't have to give up your current tools.

reply


The comment below from MichaelGG sums it up perfectly for me:

> Easiest way to think of it is to think of how frustrating it is watching someone do everything with a mouse, not knowing any shortcuts. Clicking File -> Exit instead of the window's X. Or deleting a whole line of text just to change one word. Not knowing Ctrl-X/C/V.

Vim(and I guess emacs) are another layer on top of that.

reply


Well, for one, it seems more natural to open vim in the terminal than opening Atom

Then, Vim automation (like doing a search/replace) seems more straightforward

It's also useful when vim is all you have (remote systems or if your X server became borked)

But Atom is fine and you shouldn't worry about it

reply


speed and efficiency.

some people don't care about those things, some people do.

reply


Exactly the kind of thing I have read. But nothing explaining how it achieves that

So it has keyboard shortcuts, and I guess I could add those to another editor...

Is it one of those things you just have to take someones word for it, have a go with it and see?

reply


Vim keybindings are amazing. Easiest way to think of it is to think of how frustrating it is watching someone do everything with a mouse, not knowing any shortcuts. Clicking File -> Exit instead of the window's X. Or deleting a whole line of text just to change one word. Not knowing Ctrl-X/C/V.

That's how I feel when I work with someone editing text files without Vim.

Once again I'll recommend Vim Adventures[1]. It's fun enough even my 8-yr-old daughter wanted to play/learn. You learn a few keys at a time; no big deal. Meanwhile, install Vim emulation in your current text editor. Slowly you'll learn keys. Your desire for knowledge will increase, and you'll start picking up the ideas mentioned in the article. Within a few months you'll be flying and wonder how you ever coded without it.

The key is making it a natural thing, not forcing yourself to "learn Vim". At least for me, those approaches failed due to the short-term productivity decrease.

1: https://vim-adventures.com/

reply


Whoa that's seriously fun!

This makes vimtutor look like pong.

reply


Shortcut Foo's vim dojos are also a good way to learn all the shortcuts in vim once you have got the basics down (opening and closing files, insert mode etc)

Each dojo trains you on a few related set of vim actions.

Practice one dojo at a time and try to use it during your regular editing. Once you have incorporated it into your existing workflow, move to the next dojo.

https://www.shortcutfoo.com/app/dojos/vim

reply


Modal keybindings seem to be the most efficient way to work in an editor.

Xah Lee created one for emacs. Has anyone given it a try?

http://ergoemacs.org/misc/ergoemacs_vi_mode.html

https://github.com/xahlee/xah-fly-keys

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: