SpaceX: CRS-10 Hosted webcast (youtube.com)
22 points by manaskarekar 43 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 6 comments | favorite





The landing video for that was beautiful - great footage all the way down.

For some reason I found it really cool that it was immediately gone into the overcast.

Successful landing!

NASA Live can be found here: https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive

Nailed it!

Launch at 9:49 AM EST

