Hacker News
new
|
comments
|
show
|
ask
|
jobs
|
submit
login
SpaceX: CRS-10 Hosted webcast
(
youtube.com
)
22 points
by
manaskarekar
43 minutes ago
|
hide
|
past
|
web
|
6 comments
|
favorite
XorNot
4 minutes ago
The landing video for that was beautiful - great footage all the way down.
reply
castis
10 minutes ago
For some reason I found it really cool that it was immediately gone into the overcast.
reply
michaelhamel
5 minutes ago
Successful landing!
reply
oherrala
25 minutes ago
NASA Live can be found here:
https://www.nasa.gov/nasalive
reply
CarolineW
4 minutes ago
Nailed it!
reply
michaelhamel
28 minutes ago
Launch at 9:49 AM EST
reply
Guidelines
|
FAQ
|
Support
|
API
|
Security
|
Lists
|
Bookmarklet
|
DMCA
|
Apply to YC
|
Contact
Search:
reply