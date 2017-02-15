Note that it was only when Tesla made the EV comparable to a sportscar that it picked up in Norway. And that was because now the rich of the nation could bypass the rush hour traffic and not pay road tolls, while still own something that looked and drove like the neighbors gas guzzler.
Over time that thinking trickled down to the wider population along with more practical and cheaper EV designs.
But now the big incentive is gone, and thus i suspect the trend will reverse soon enough.
The same reason EV adoption is slow—vehicle refreshes happen slowly— is the same reason why the number wouldn't actually fall. Also people choose EVs for many reasons beyond bypassing tolls.
I have an honest question (and don't downvote me for this), but how do you enjoy life in Scandinavian countries?
Everything seems to be taxed to hell: income, wealth, cars, alcohol, etc. Does that actually leave any room for fun that involves spending money?
People don't need to be living in massive luxury and you don't always need to spend money to enjoy yourself, but aren't these countries pushing it?
Some of it though is a remnant of a more "puritan" time.
I think the Bolt and other 200+ mile range vehicles that are fairly affordable will help get more people into EVs. The other thing I think we need in the US is an affordable EV crossover. There's rumors of Nissan doing an EV Rogue. If they put a 60KWh battery in it, I think it would sell like gangbusters.
Obviously the last hurdle, and a serious one for many people, is that owning an EV without owning a house is really impractical in most places in the US. We need charging stations at apartment complexes, but that's one of those things that is unlikely to happen until EV ownership is widespread enough to make it a feature potential renters will care about.
Not only stations, but all parking spots at the apt complexes should be electrified. And some way to authorise the charge to make sure a friendly neighbour doesn't leech off somebody else's electricity.
