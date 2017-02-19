It is not the fault of the author (and I commend them for taking the trouble), but Kubernetes is super complex for getting traffic inside the cluster. But here's a genuine appeal from someone who has suffered this before.
In kubernetes, you have multiple types of ingresses - and you invariably need to have a combination of them to get anything done correctly. For example nginx-ingress will lose source-ip info and will not do L4 proxying very well. Which is why the unsaid point of all kubernetes deployments is "use ELB or GLB with proxy protocol and call it a day".
I get why - K8s is trying to solve the most complex problems first and trickling it down. Which means for the time being, ingress is a very hard problem to solve in k8s.
The second place where every one will get stuck is calico vs weave vs flannel vs whatever. Most tutorials say "use any one of them and let's move on". Unfortunately, that is not the case - choose your network plugins wisely.
After spending a lot of time in k8s, I setup a Docker Swarm cluster in about 3 hours. It does not have some of the more complex usecases supported but it does three things super well - networking, ingress and secrets ... and for most beginners, that's all they need.
1. If you can use a simple deployment system based on 'git push' (such as Heroku), you should just go ahead and do that until you outgrow it. This is easy to test, deploy and maintain.
2. If your project is tricky to build, go ahead and set up a Dockerfile with a correctly configured environment. You can still deploy this using Heroku, Google Container Engine, Amazon ECS or many other cloud providers. Choose something simple. This is harder than something like Heroku, but it's mostly a one-time learning cost.
3. If you need multiple containers, then set up a continuous integration system that automatically builds and tests your containers on every 'git push', and which allows you to deploy a service with a single click. You'll also want a separate staging environment. At this point, you're probably going to need to devote at least 10 hours/week of engineering time to keeping everything working. System-wide integration testing will get more complex.
Again, you can stay on a managed cloud provider like Amazon's ECS or Google Container Engine for a long time before you need to set up and manage your own Kubernetes cluster. But if you find that you're writing lots of scripts to manage the containers on your clusters, it's probably time to look at a standard solution like Kubernetes.
TL;dr: Stay with the easiest deployment solutions, and only add complexity when you need it.
