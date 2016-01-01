> Yes, you've guessed correctly - the answer is "42". In this article you will find 42 recommendations about coding in C++ that can help a programmer avoid a lot of errors, save time and effort.
The article states that these tips are 'usually universal', but I hardly found that to be true, only having counted about 10 points not being about C++.
The title should probably be something like the obvious "42 tips for C++ programmers" as the current one really doesn't justify the content.
I agree the title is not helpful. When the author submitted[1] it to Intel DZ, he re-used the same title as the original PVS-Studio article from April 2016: http://www.viva64.com/en/b/0391/
HN admins already edit titles with [YEAR] to signify an old article. In the same vein, I do wish the admins (or the original submitters to save the admins the effort) went even further and exercised editorial judgement to add [NON-CUTE SUBTITLE] to negate the effects of cute-but-meaningless titles.
In this case, there would be a "[C/C++ refactoring]" appended to the end of the title.
Shouldn't they focus on examples of unexpected or non-obvious mistakes (or at least start with those -- but then why add obvious examples at the end)?
Whether you copy and paste or simply type a single line incorrectly, of course if the wrong thing is entered the code will simply be incorrect.
Of-course these are obvious errors once you are given 10-15 lines of code and told that there is an error there. Imagine having this code in the middle of say, several million loc.
Anyways the argument the original author is trying to make here is, someone did this to improve performance by "unrolling" the loop, it is a good example of how you shouldn't do things that a compiler might be able to for you, to try and prioritize making code human readable, since your compiler is smart enough to figure out these micro enhancements.
I'd honestly welcome a post about different static analysis tooling that's libre and open source. Their pros and cons as well as how to deploy them would be good too.
