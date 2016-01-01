Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Ultimate Question of Programming, Refactoring, and Everything (intel.com)
42 points by c-plus-plus 2 hours ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





The title is very misleading. I was expecting a discussion about the future of programming, why there will probably never be a "best" language or why we're not all using functional languages yet. Was disappointed after reading the first sentence:

> Yes, you've guessed correctly - the answer is "42". In this article you will find 42 recommendations about coding in C++ that can help a programmer avoid a lot of errors, save time and effort.

The article states that these tips are 'usually universal', but I hardly found that to be true, only having counted about 10 points not being about C++.

The title should probably be something like the obvious "42 tips for C++ programmers" as the current one really doesn't justify the content.

reply


>The title is very misleading.

I agree the title is not helpful. When the author submitted[1] it to Intel DZ, he re-used the same title as the original PVS-Studio article from April 2016: http://www.viva64.com/en/b/0391/

HN admins already edit titles with [YEAR] to signify an old article. In the same vein, I do wish the admins (or the original submitters to save the admins the effort) went even further and exercised editorial judgement to add [NON-CUTE SUBTITLE] to negate the effects of cute-but-meaningless titles.

In this case, there would be a "[C/C++ refactoring]" appended to the end of the title.

[1] https://software.intel.com/en-us/articles/how-to-contribute-...

reply


You're very much correct, but I'm almost glad I got hoodwinked. I've debated whether I'm handicapping myself by sticking with Python and Rust, but reading through this list I was just aghast at how many problems I didn't realize I was avoiding.

reply


Wow, the first example is simply a typo as a result of copy and pasting the same conditional block repeatedly. You would learn this would cause problems in your first week of programming: that what you type in your code determines whether or not it will perform correctly.

Shouldn't they focus on examples of unexpected or non-obvious mistakes (or at least start with those -- but then why add obvious examples at the end)?

Whether you copy and paste or simply type a single line incorrectly, of course if the wrong thing is entered the code will simply be incorrect.

reply


Fail to see what your argument is here.

Of-course these are obvious errors once you are given 10-15 lines of code and told that there is an error there. Imagine having this code in the middle of say, several million loc.

Anyways the argument the original author is trying to make here is, someone did this to improve performance by "unrolling" the loop, it is a good example of how you shouldn't do things that a compiler might be able to for you, to try and prioritize making code human readable, since your compiler is smart enough to figure out these micro enhancements.

reply


You're missing the point: repeated blocks of code (whether they are copy+pasted or typed out) are simply bad, not from a computing point of view, in terms of what instructions get executed when, but from a human point of view, in terms of how we read and comprehend code. It's dealing with a different aspect of computer programming, rather than the obvious 'what works, what's efficient', but that makes it more interesting, not less.

reply


Every one of these points is just "use a static analyzer" and while I appreciate that I definetly don't appreciate them pushing Microsoft's static analysis tooling rather then Free tooling.

I'd honestly welcome a post about different static analysis tooling that's libre and open source. Their pros and cons as well as how to deploy them would be good too.

reply


The author of this article is Andrey Karpov. He develops his own static analyzer called PVS-Studio. This article was originally published on his company's website: http://www.viva64.com/en/b/0391/. If anything, he is pushing his own (proprietary) static analyzer, not Microsoft's one.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: