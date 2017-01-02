I can't understand why has it been so hard recognize and act on CO2.
And it's not only the industry and politicians. Green parties have been the craziest in actively blocking nuclear power.
Why has this been so hard to see?
We've spent way more than that on CO^2 via the Kyoto accords etc. Of course the problem isn't solved, but that's because it's a way bigger problem. We've acted even more on CO^2 than CFC's, but CFC's were a way smaller and easier to solve problem.
i would say that most likely, rich people's businesses produce a ton of CO2 as waste, but they don't consider it "waste". so they buy politicians with campaign funding and etc, who, upon grabbing power, block any attempts to (((regulate))) carbon waste
Secondly, many people have become rich due to oil. Those same companies and tycoons pay off politicians hugely.
I completely agree on your second point. It is all about profit.
Nuclear power is not a panacea. It looks good on paper but in practice there are tons of hidden costs and failures can be catastrophic. It also pretty much demands hefty regulation, which further adds to the cost in both monetary and social ways.
Finally there is a whole geopolitical order built around fossil fuels. Changing our energy system would fundamentally alter the power balance of the world.
I'm time people will solve these problems. However it's best not to worry because co2 is a natural element that the environment naturally soaks up. I don't think CFCs are naturally absorbed either
This reporting's objective is to generate fear.
On our current course I'm quite optimistic that we'll be able to turn the ship around - I think between tech accelerating and the climate itself starting to put the screws on us, we'll have powerful enough tools and enough resources poured into them to save ourselves. However, that's if we stay on the apparent current course. I'm really scared we'll hit a discontinuity of some sort.
will not be enough of a problem for the most-polluting humans to care about
I live in the country that pollutes the most per capita. I'm ashamed to say I haven't significantly changed my behavior and consumption patterns. But I look around myself and nobody else has either. Heck, we even voted in someone whose team wants to take actions that accelerate climate change. So this party will keep going until something terrible happens that actually impacts the folks at the top.
You shouldn't be ashamed about this per se, because the type of action that will combat climate change is action by governments and corporations. An Inconvenient Truth made everyone think that small personal decisions are the way toward a greener future (think changing your lightbulb), but they aren't.
in my opinion it will be more necessary to find a way to suck co2 out of the atmosphere and place it somewhere, rather than attempt to limit how much demand there is for things that produce it as a waste product
That's what forests do, and we're cutting them down with alacrity.
Also, I don't think you're done the "number of humans" x "energy consumption of suv + mcmansion" + "carbon density of likely fuel sources" math yet. It is simply impossible to sustain.
I don't know if I'm a pessimist or a realist.
Barely. If that had been possible at any lower level of intelligence, then it would have happened sooner. We're the stupidest possible technological species.
While I'm at it, please explain why science has become so politicized by the political right.
I have literally heard my conservative friends say they think "science is leftist" and Obama paid off scientists around the world to blow up a global warming hoax.
Tell me, why would an American political party engage in an elaborate hoax with scientists around the world, and somehow "pay them all off", just so they would... what, raise your gas prices? Subsidize clean energy?
For that matter why would scientists around the world spend years studying complicated subjects, and then decades doing research, and NEARLY ALL accept a bribe from the leftists of YOUR country to sabotage their own sensors and models and data?
Finally - and here is the kicker - what are you afraid of if we transition away from fossi fuels? Electric cars open up electricity to be generated in a variety of ways. Wind farms have just powered OVER HALF of the central USA. Investment in solar has just overtaken fossil fuels. There are plenty of jobs to be made.
Why are the "conservatives" so keen on subsidizing the fossil fuel industry so the government can pick winners and losers? If fossil fuels become too expensive, that means more innovation and investment in clean energy generation!
Where is the economic loss from this? I am always amazed just how much "Stockholm Syndrome" the conservatives have when it comes to big corporations. Whatever they do - big bonuses to CEOs, pollution, etc. it is always rabidly defended by a mob angry that any criticism of their destructive activities, whether by scientists or by people who lost their jobs, is "socialism" and "libtards".
Do you really think preventing the rise of sea levels, deforestation and loss of millions of species through overfishing, factory farms, colony collapse disorder etc. is going to tank your economy? Isn't this the height of idiocy?
A question I've pondered many, many times. I believe it's because they are angry that businesses have to lose any profits dealing with the effects of producing less pollution.
The rest of your rant sounds like thoughts I've had going on in my mind. In a loop. It drives me crazy some days.
Conservatives and their fellow-travelers have an obsession with this idea that humans are and should always be completely discreet entities with the fewest inter-connecting responsibilities as possible. It's the ultimate narcissistic ideology. It doesn't help that when people believe that their best interests are when they're divided, they're most easily preyed upon by those who REALLY hold the reins of power. The conservative ideology is Condorcet's Secret writ large.
As you've probably deduced, heading off the worst effects of Climate Change is probably the biggest collective action problem humankind has yet encountered.
> Ocean models predict a decline in the dissolved oxygen inventory of the global ocean of one to seven per cent by the year 2100, caused by a combination of a warming-induced decline in oxygen solubility and reduced ventilation of the deep ocean.
> It is thought that such a decline in the oceanic oxygen content could affect ocean nutrient cycles and the marine habitat, with potentially detrimental consequences for fisheries and coastal economie
And even disregarding the fact that this statement is a red herring, using your logic, there's a 2% chance that someone else could win. That means there is still a chance, no matter how small.
