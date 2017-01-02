Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Scientists have detected a major change to the Earth’s oceans (washingtonpost.com)
Why was it a piece of cake to regulate CFC:s but no one has the vision to strive to control CO2 and methane. I'm 37 years old. I've been scared of CO2 accumualation in the atmosphere before I went to school and I'm no genious.

I can't understand why has it been so hard recognize and act on CO2.

And it's not only the industry and politicians. Green parties have been the craziest in actively blocking nuclear power.

Why has this been so hard to see?

This article from 1990 in the NYT tries to account for the cost of banning CFC's[1]. At worst it's a few hundred billion USD.

We've spent way more than that on CO^2 via the Kyoto accords etc. Of course the problem isn't solved, but that's because it's a way bigger problem. We've acted even more on CO^2 than CFC's, but CFC's were a way smaller and easier to solve problem.

1. http://www.nytimes.com/1990/07/17/science/grappling-with-the...

Well, when nuclear power fails, it tends to fail catastrophically. That leads to more public pressure. Also, theres no clear reason why humans should be consuming so much electricity and energy, which is a particular wing of the green party ideology

i would say that most likely, rich people's businesses produce a ton of CO2 as waste, but they don't consider it "waste". so they buy politicians with campaign funding and etc, who, upon grabbing power, block any attempts to (((regulate))) carbon waste

Dams failure can be even more catastrophic, but people is not worried about it. For example: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Banqiao_Dam

> Its failure in 1975 caused more casualties than any other dam failure in history at an estimated 171,000 deaths and 11 million displaced.[1] The dam was subsequently rebuilt.

Case in point, the Mosul Dam is predicted to fail soon, but the local government doesn't really care.[1]

By the time the flood wave rolled past Baghdad and exhausted itself, as many as one and a half million people could be dead.

1 - http://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2017/01/02/a-bigger-proble...

I think you're probably basing your statement on failures on what's reported in mass media. Mass media definitely pick up the biggest stories. You can't use that as a sample space.

Secondly, many people have become rich due to oil. Those same companies and tycoons pay off politicians hugely.

Not really on your first point. A lot of the failures are not in the dangerous radiation parts of the nuclear plant, but in the cooling and power generation aspects. I've worked on planning software for a plant and have seen the incredible detail that goes into plant maintenance. Done right, nuclear power is safe. Don't go thinking that I'm a conservative, very liberal and environmentally friendly here.

I completely agree on your second point. It is all about profit.

It wasn't a piece of cake at all, and tons of people still complain about not being able to get Freon (or get it illegally)

There is far more money involved, and unlike CFCs there are no easy plug and play substitutes.

Nuclear power is not a panacea. It looks good on paper but in practice there are tons of hidden costs and failures can be catastrophic. It also pretty much demands hefty regulation, which further adds to the cost in both monetary and social ways.

Finally there is a whole geopolitical order built around fossil fuels. Changing our energy system would fundamentally alter the power balance of the world.

Solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, and nuclear add up to well more than current usage. Nuclear could be phased out as storage or distributed grid matured. With modifications to standards of living expectations we could live renewably as a species and save oil and gas for plastics and other materials that require hydrocarbon feedstock. The trouble is that this would result in a much lower consumption world. And lots of people in the are rich as a result unneccessary consumption.

CO2 is a natural element that is everywhere. To stop producing it requires never driving anything but an electric car, never flying a plane, and using energy from only "green" sources. That is just not a transition the world can make over night. Doing so would decimate economies, and people would probably end up starving. Currently gasoline is by far the most efficient way to store energy on a small scale. but if people couldn't drive tractors where would the food come from? If people couldn't drive trucks how would food be transported?

I'm time people will solve these problems. However it's best not to worry because co2 is a natural element that the environment naturally soaks up. I don't think CFCs are naturally absorbed either

What are the oxygenation levels during interglacial periods?

This reporting's objective is to generate fear.

I don't know when we as humans are going to fucking get it together and start acting like a better species. I hope that the rate of climate change will push us to stop worrying about what bathroom another human decides to use or whom one selects to love and focus more on the ill's of the collective.

I genuinely think people will not change until the worst affects of climate change begin.

My biggest fear today is that we're already screwed and just don't know it. This article turned out to be a "We expected this and now we've found it" but every morning I worry I'll see a headline like this and it'll be "We turned over this one rock and found something we didn't expect. Prepare for global famine in 2 years."

On our current course I'm quite optimistic that we'll be able to turn the ship around - I think between tech accelerating and the climate itself starting to put the screws on us, we'll have powerful enough tools and enough resources poured into them to save ourselves. However, that's if we stay on the apparent current course. I'm really scared we'll hit a discontinuity of some sort.

In my opinion, even the worst possible effects of climate change (flooding, storms, acidification, desertification, species die-off, restoration of crocodiles living on Greenland)...

will not be enough of a problem for the most-polluting humans to care about

> will not be enough of a problem for the most-polluting humans to care about

I live in the country that pollutes the most per capita. I'm ashamed to say I haven't significantly changed my behavior and consumption patterns. But I look around myself and nobody else has either. Heck, we even voted in someone whose team wants to take actions that accelerate climate change. So this party will keep going until something terrible happens that actually impacts the folks at the top.

They will move to New Zealand or make Hail Mary effort to colonize off-planet, and then war and famine pick off the 5-6 billion people that the earth cannot sustain (absent massive changes). Some of the people at the top know about this (in the country you are referencing), and they don't care. This is why they are attempting to systematically take apart health care, education, means of disseminating information, and other pillars of a resilient civic society.

>I haven't significantly changed my behavior and consumption patterns

You shouldn't be ashamed about this per se, because the type of action that will combat climate change is action by governments and corporations. An Inconvenient Truth made everyone think that small personal decisions are the way toward a greener future (think changing your lightbulb), but they aren't.

I don't blame you :) it is a crisis of leadership for sure, since so many rich businesses are polluting, and so many individual consumers justify things to themselves by saying "but i NEED my SUV, mcmansion, refrigerator" and etc

in my opinion it will be more necessary to find a way to suck co2 out of the atmosphere and place it somewhere, rather than attempt to limit how much demand there is for things that produce it as a waste product

"find a way to suck co2 out of the atmosphere and place it somewhere"

That's what forests do, and we're cutting them down with alacrity.

Also, I don't think you're done the "number of humans" x "energy consumption of suv + mcmansion" + "carbon density of likely fuel sources" math yet. It is simply impossible to sustain.

Seems promising: Meet the Scientist Turning CO2 Into Ethanol - http://www.popularmechanics.com/science/green-tech/interview...

It is just a battery, and not a very good one. The energy efficiency is only 20% - meaning you have to use 4 times the energy to run the reaction and convert the CO2 as you will get from burning the ethanol. And of course burning the ethanol releases the CO2. If you want to sequestor carbon I don't think this is a promising route to take.


Great, thank you! this would help put a dent in climate change AND land use complaints surrounding ethanol :)

What makes you think that people will change when the worst effects will begin?

I don't know if I'm a pessimist or a realist.

We won't. We're going to die as we lived, like dumb animals.

This is genuinely scary. I'm especially concerned over both the loss of food to populations, and the suggested nitrous oxide loop for further warming.

You should be thorough terrified. It's completely appropriate to be scared. It is more than likely that this is going to result in the end of modern human civilization within 100 years given food supply failures, civic unrest, degree of difficulty to exploit marginal traditional sources of raw materials, and the degree of nuclear proliferation that exists.

Could it be that as a species, humans have failed to evolve the intelligence required for ensuring long term survival, even though we have the short term ability to manipulate our environment to a certain degree of benefit.

We have enough intelligence to build technological civilization.

Barely. If that had been possible at any lower level of intelligence, then it would have happened sooner. We're the stupidest possible technological species.

If by intelligence, you mean in aggregate terms, I am very inclined to endorse your position here that we collectively as a species are not smart enough to solve these complex problems as some of us aren't up to the task and challenge at hand and can't even begin to comprehend what's at stake here for the fate of humanity and other living organisms on the planet.

so long and thanks for all the fish

For all the climate change deniers and skeptics that point out WaPo is a "liberal" outlet as a way to skip even reading the data: How about the scientific journal Nature ?

http://www.nature.com/articles/doi:10.1038/nature21399

While I'm at it, please explain why science has become so politicized by the political right.

I have literally heard my conservative friends say they think "science is leftist" and Obama paid off scientists around the world to blow up a global warming hoax.

Tell me, why would an American political party engage in an elaborate hoax with scientists around the world, and somehow "pay them all off", just so they would... what, raise your gas prices? Subsidize clean energy?

For that matter why would scientists around the world spend years studying complicated subjects, and then decades doing research, and NEARLY ALL accept a bribe from the leftists of YOUR country to sabotage their own sensors and models and data?

Finally - and here is the kicker - what are you afraid of if we transition away from fossi fuels? Electric cars open up electricity to be generated in a variety of ways. Wind farms have just powered OVER HALF of the central USA. Investment in solar has just overtaken fossil fuels. There are plenty of jobs to be made.

Why are the "conservatives" so keen on subsidizing the fossil fuel industry so the government can pick winners and losers? If fossil fuels become too expensive, that means more innovation and investment in clean energy generation!

Where is the economic loss from this? I am always amazed just how much "Stockholm Syndrome" the conservatives have when it comes to big corporations. Whatever they do - big bonuses to CEOs, pollution, etc. it is always rabidly defended by a mob angry that any criticism of their destructive activities, whether by scientists or by people who lost their jobs, is "socialism" and "libtards".

Do you really think preventing the rise of sea levels, deforestation and loss of millions of species through overfishing, factory farms, colony collapse disorder etc. is going to tank your economy? Isn't this the height of idiocy?

While I'm at it, please explain why science has become so politicized by the political right.

A question I've pondered many, many times. I believe it's because they are angry that businesses have to lose any profits dealing with the effects of producing less pollution.

The rest of your rant sounds like thoughts I've had going on in my mind. In a loop. It drives me crazy some days.

The answer to your question as I understand it is that conservatives (and libertarians) are never going to be OK with the idea that they need to participate in collective action of any kind.

Conservatives and their fellow-travelers have an obsession with this idea that humans are and should always be completely discreet entities with the fewest inter-connecting responsibilities as possible. It's the ultimate narcissistic ideology. It doesn't help that when people believe that their best interests are when they're divided, they're most easily preyed upon by those who REALLY hold the reins of power. The conservative ideology is Condorcet's Secret writ large.

As you've probably deduced, heading off the worst effects of Climate Change is probably the biggest collective action problem humankind has yet encountered.

This is just an orchestrated and sophisticated astro-turfing campaign launched by the oil and gas industry and in light of the hyper-polarized political landscape in the US, the Right had to pick the polar opposite of the Left's stance on the environment and climate change to prepare for another showdown with the Left and when you take into account that some are driven and motivated solely by their disdain for their opponent and not by the issue in question, it makes perfect sense that they feel so strong about this issue and fight environmental initiatives that would address the root causes of climate change.

Create more jobs in renewables and the problem solves itself. I have a solar installation out of necessity in one particular application, and in another I purchase wind power from the grid by choice because it offers competitive rates in my electrical market. I voted with my wallet and you should be able to as well.

Not if the federal government keeps subsidizing fossil fuels to keep them competitive.

What's the case for subsidies?

Well you know, OPEC drops prices and that causes us to abort all future investment in fossil fuels. Can't have that. So let's subsidize them.

Read the article published in "Nature" instead:

> Ocean models predict a decline in the dissolved oxygen inventory of the global ocean of one to seven per cent by the year 2100, caused by a combination of a warming-induced decline in oxygen solubility and reduced ventilation of the deep ocean.

> It is thought that such a decline in the oceanic oxygen content could affect ocean nutrient cycles and the marine habitat, with potentially detrimental consequences for fisheries and coastal economie

Apparently, you're new here. So let me give you a bit of orientation here.

This kind of gratuitous politically-charged commentary is frowned upon and discouraged here.

You're more than welcome to express your opinion without resorting to dismissive or inflammatory language that wouldn't add to the discussion.

Enjoy your time here

Last I checked, that was not published in a peer-reviewed journal.

And even disregarding the fact that this statement is a red herring, using your logic, there's a 2% chance that someone else could win. That means there is still a chance, no matter how small.

Read the paper and convince yourself.

The comment you responded to has a point - even I take WaPo-publications with a truckload of salts of grain nowadays and I don't even have a stake in US-politics.

