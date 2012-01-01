i.e., an apartment which costs $1000 a month, could be rented out for about $100 a day, or $3000 a month.
That does mean you need to be there managing the thing, handling listing and bookings, doing a hand-over of the keys and a brief tour, and cleaning up after. I know a friend of a friend of a friend has been providing a service for 2 years now where he does all that for 20% of the profit on other people's properties.
Amsterdam has set up rules that limit Airbnb to 60 days a year. I think that's sensible. It allows people to make some money while traveling two months of the year, lowers costs of housing because in the up to 60 days the home owner is gone, the space is not wasted but instead utilised. But it prevents investors from arbitraging the 3:1 ratio between short-term subletting income vs costs of holding the property long-term, which turns your city into a tourist paradise at the expense of raises prices for actual citizens too much (because all the investors push up prices) for my taste. This 60d rule is a good balance. (it's just yet to be enforced)
Not trivial at all. Without even pausing to think, I could offhand list at least four different ways of writing my home address that would be impossible for AirBNB to automatically disambiguate from other (potentially) different residences, without actually visiting the building.
Address verification is hard. Not impossible, but when you're operating in many cities and countries that have wildly different ways of organizing their addresses, it's not trivial at all.
I wouldn't consider him a "professional Airbnb Investor"; he just did it once.
Investment advice: Get something for a fraction of the actual price.
Doesn't matter what happens next, you are already making a profit.
