The Rise of the Professional Airbnb Investor (priceonomics.com)
Here in Amsterdam I find that the rates of short-term tourist rent to long-term citizen rent is about 3:1.

i.e., an apartment which costs $1000 a month, could be rented out for about $100 a day, or $3000 a month.

That does mean you need to be there managing the thing, handling listing and bookings, doing a hand-over of the keys and a brief tour, and cleaning up after. I know a friend of a friend of a friend has been providing a service for 2 years now where he does all that for 20% of the profit on other people's properties.

Amsterdam has set up rules that limit Airbnb to 60 days a year. I think that's sensible. It allows people to make some money while traveling two months of the year, lowers costs of housing because in the up to 60 days the home owner is gone, the space is not wasted but instead utilised. But it prevents investors from arbitraging the 3:1 ratio between short-term subletting income vs costs of holding the property long-term, which turns your city into a tourist paradise at the expense of raises prices for actual citizens too much (because all the investors push up prices) for my taste. This 60d rule is a good balance. (it's just yet to be enforced)

So have six friends buy an apartment and split airbnb? Each one sells it to the next after 60 days.

Trivial to verify addresses on Airbnb side.

> Trivial to verify addresses on Airbnb side.

Not trivial at all. Without even pausing to think, I could offhand list at least four different ways of writing my home address that would be impossible for AirBNB to automatically disambiguate from other (potentially) different residences, without actually visiting the building.

Address verification is hard. Not impossible, but when you're operating in many cities and countries that have wildly different ways of organizing their addresses, it's not trivial at all.

Property is a fascinating asset-class. Is there anything else where amateur investors are so encouraged to take the plunge? Just look at TV shows about it: https://www.google.co.uk/search?q=tv+show+house+renovation

Here's the original article by Jon Wheatley: http://needwant.com/p/buying-apartment-airbnb/

I wouldn't consider him a "professional Airbnb Investor"; he just did it once.

> In 2012, Jon Wheatley bought a $40,000 apartment in Las Vegas so that he could rent it out on Airbnb.

Investment advice: Get something for a fraction of the actual price.

Doesn't matter what happens next, you are already making a profit.

As the saying goes, you don't make money selling well, you make money buying well.

