Mathematics of Civilization V (wikia.com)
29 points by jmstfv 4 hours ago | hide | past | web | 2 comments | favorite





And then there is the EVE Online "weapon tracking formula" figured out by players. http://wiki.eveuniversity.org/Turret_Damage Supposedly the Devs referred to this when they had to make adjustments.

Not as awesome as http://bulbapedia.bulbagarden.net/wiki/Personality_value or especially https://wiki.puella-magi.net/Population_dynamics IMO.

