Mathematics of Civilization V
(
wikia.com
)
29 points
by
jmstfv
4 hours ago
|
|
|
|
2 comments
|
omnibrain
41 minutes ago
And then there is the EVE Online "weapon tracking formula" figured out by players.
http://wiki.eveuniversity.org/Turret_Damage
Supposedly the Devs referred to this when they had to make adjustments.
gwern
48 minutes ago
Not as awesome as
http://bulbapedia.bulbagarden.net/wiki/Personality_value
or especially
https://wiki.puella-magi.net/Population_dynamics
IMO.
