Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
4chan: The Skeleton Key to the Rise of Trump (medium.com)
2 points by dirtyaura 54 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Since the first post was moderated, I would be naive to mention that Democracy as a government by, of, for the people, every kind of people have the right to vote or stand for elections. A certain type of a leadership might be detrimental to a certain class of people. And it is a world of make belief.. believe that, basement residing kids are not robbing the town by sitting at their machines. Believe that, elections & politics are reinforcements of a culture which worship power & considers that not observing these rituals would cause harm in the long run.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: