4chan: The Skeleton Key to the Rise of Trump
dirtyaura
54 minutes ago
sky_projektor
32 minutes ago
Since the first post was moderated, I would be naive to mention that Democracy as a government by, of, for the people, every kind of people have the right to vote or stand for elections. A certain type of a leadership might be detrimental to a certain class of people. And it is a world of make belief.. believe that, basement residing kids are not robbing the town by sitting at their machines. Believe that, elections & politics are reinforcements of a culture which worship power & considers that not observing these rituals would cause harm in the long run.
