Show HN: Docker's “nonsensical names” as-a-Service (doodlebox.eu)
I often find myself facing the second hard problem in computer science (naming things). So as a Python exercise, I took Docker's random names feature and made it a web service:

http://names.doodlebox.eu

You get one name by calling the url and up to 30 names as a JSON list if you append /n to the end, e.g.

http://names.doodlebox.eu/15

Code here: https://github.com/kdoichinov/pynamesgen/tree/web-service

Hope you find it useful or at least funny.

