Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Development on Torus at CoreOS Stopped as of Feb 2017 (github.com)
2 points by frozenice 40 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





rook (which was linked in the README) looks pretty nice, though it's still in alpha (it wraps Ceph and etcd to easily run a ceph cluster, managed internally by rook). https://github.com/rook/rook

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: