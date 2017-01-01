Hacker News
Development on Torus at CoreOS Stopped as of Feb 2017
frozenice
1 minute ago
rook (which was linked in the README) looks pretty nice, though it's still in alpha (it wraps Ceph and etcd to easily run a ceph cluster, managed internally by rook).
https://github.com/rook/rook
