Ask HN: I work for consulting firm that's illegally moving bank code to GitHub

A big bank in Australia has outsourced its work to my consulting company and when I started work at this bank (One of the biggest in Australia) I noticed that my consulting company is illegally uploading bank software to github. They do this because each consultant needs to have background verified by the bank security advisors which takes around 2-6 weeks and moving all the software to github allows all consultants to start working immediately (without waiting for background check to complete). I pushed my code to github without my knowledge the first day and brought this matter to my higher ups in my company but they threatened to take me off the project if I "impeded the workflow of the team". Now, my rest of the contract fees hasn't been paid out. A software lawyer said I could be implicit in this activity (which he says is NOT criminal but civil liability) because I pushed my code to the company github on internet (Regardless of my intent or ignorance) I am an independent contractor with the consulting company. The Financial Ombudsman said I do not qualify for lodging a complaint since I am not "technically an employee" What's the way out? And will I be in legal trouble if I lawyer up?