Show HN: Soul Searching, a survival game about sailing away from your homeland
1 point
by
ulasbilgen
1 minute ago
1 comment
ulasbilgen
0 minutes ago
Soul Searching is a narrative game, that you take a journey to find yourself. It's one of the best indie games I played for sometime now.
