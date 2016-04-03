It contributes to sustainability of a democratic system by guaranteeing that no issue or critic of the government could be silenced or hushed up.
The independent press, free information laws and freedom of speech as the main principle is an immune system of a society, so to speak, which defends itself from deceases such as the one US got a few months ago.
1) We have scientific evidence that repeating lies often enough causes perfectly rational people to behave as if they're true, even when they know they're not.
2) There's plenty of speech out there that is specifically targeted to exclude voices from conversation.
3) What is known as stochastic terrorism, where people with large audiences speak in a way that is guaranteed to get a violent response out of a small part of the audience.
To put 1&2 another way, do you believe the fuzzing in Snow Crash should be constitutionally protected?
> "Shouting fire in a crowded theater" is a popular metaphor for speech or actions made for the principal purpose of creating unnecessary panic. The phrase is a paraphrasing of Oliver Wendell Holmes, Jr.'s opinion in the United States Supreme Court case Schenck v. United States in 1919, which held that the defendant's speech in opposition to the draft during World War I was not protected free speech under the First Amendment of the United States Constitution.
some use "free speech" as a thought-terminating cliche. for example, they claim to automatically disqualify and reflexively oppose anyone who's position is deemed to be against free speech, no matter what said speech was, but turn out to be much more charitable when the no-platforming involves people paying for airtime and views being silenced by moneyed interests rather than angry hooligans.
> the point isn't whether or not free speech should exist, the point is that inasmuch as it does exist, it's invoked selectively and politically. and saying that well it ought to have been invoked consistently, and ignoring the material reality of how it is invoked, ends up being tantamount to accepting the existing power structures of the society (or at least to the degree to which they rely on this). and therefore, terminating the discussion once someone has brought up free-speech concerns seems dubious.
Germany has it. The Netherlands have it. Australia has it. Estonia has it. Brazil has it. Many countries in the world have it.
What Americans defenders of Free Speech never seem to grasp is that their variant of Free Speech is only the most extreme one on a whole spectrum of "Free Speeches", and that their variant does not really deliver more benefits than the (ImO) more sensible variants. I would argue the extremist position is -- as usually -- inferior to the nuanced, balanced ones.
If the answer is social norms, how do you prevent those norms from drifting overtime into authoritarianism? Start small, attack only the extremists. Then slowly turn your forces against your opposition. This is the kind of thought that Pastor Martin Niemöller wrote about in "First they came...." Notice that historically that poem applied to Germany and even Estonia and Australia. These countries were or seem to be morphing into an authoritarian state.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/B%C3%B6hmermann_affair
There's less surprise in society when the opposition to the establishment is always spouting off. Perversely this strengthens the establishment during times of rapid change when the masses who are not paying much attention continue to hear the same old stuff, its just now being heard from the establishment instead of the radicals. Note how the 60s radicals are basically the mass media today.
There's also a "three minutes hate" feature of blowing off steam where permitting people without any power or influence to talk until they're tired of talking is better for the establishment than bottling them up until furious armed revolution topples the establishment. You want Klansmen to talk, to talk a lot, to talk so much they have no time or energy to lynch, for example.
An establishment that pays attention to the speech both in the old days and on social media can trivially figure out a map of the vocal opposition when it comes time to round up the radicals. An establishment that allows free speech is more likely to survive turmoil than the opposite, they simply have more intel on the opfor.
Sometimes free speech is funny. The court jester is just simply funny and a world with more laughs is better than one with less.
