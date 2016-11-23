That line is pretty much all you need to know about the article, despite what the title is claiming.
In my opinion. If anything is destroying journalism, it's the fact that half this country does not care for fact vs fiction. [0]
If some guy with a catchy domain name can produce content that goes viral, it doesn't matter how many Pulitzer the NYTimes has.
If anything, as someone who actually cares about facts, the latest changes in my Facebook newsfeed has gotten me to read a lot more publications because my friends are sharing stories from journals I don't normally read.
The author is misplacing the blame.
[0] http://www.npr.org/sections/alltechconsidered/2016/11/23/503...
If you take a closer look, the established media is not so innocent about that. Most of them find it perfectly ok to lie for money every few minutes (TV ads)...
Why is this a problem that needs to be solved though? A big part of being free is being able to choose what you get to care about, being able to choose what you get to read, and being able to have your own opinions.
Remove that, and you're no longer free. Would it be better to not be a free people? I can see the benefits of both sides, but I think freedom is a better long term solution for a multitude of historical reasons.
News will get reinvented, and the optimist in me hopes it will be a much better product than it is today. But that process will be hard to predict and the winners will be among the folks who take risks and try new approaches.
