Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
The Mark Zuckerberg Manifesto Is a Blueprint for Destroying Journalism (theatlantic.com)
42 points by prostoalex 1 hour ago | hide | past | web | 8 comments | favorite





> It’s also not Zuckerberg’s responsibility to solve a broken business model in journalism. (One could argue he has a moral imperative to do so, given his position of power, but that’s not the same thing.)

That line is pretty much all you need to know about the article, despite what the title is claiming.

In my opinion. If anything is destroying journalism, it's the fact that half this country does not care for fact vs fiction. [0]

If some guy with a catchy domain name can produce content that goes viral, it doesn't matter how many Pulitzer the NYTimes has.

If anything, as someone who actually cares about facts, the latest changes in my Facebook newsfeed has gotten me to read a lot more publications because my friends are sharing stories from journals I don't normally read.

The author is misplacing the blame.

[0] http://www.npr.org/sections/alltechconsidered/2016/11/23/503...

reply


> If anything is destroying journalism, it's the fact that half this country does not care for fact vs fiction.

If you take a closer look, the established media is not so innocent about that. Most of them find it perfectly ok to lie for money every few minutes (TV ads)...

reply


> In my opinion. If anything is destroying journalism, it's the fact that half this country does not care for fact vs fiction.

Why is this a problem that needs to be solved though? A big part of being free is being able to choose what you get to care about, being able to choose what you get to read, and being able to have your own opinions.

Remove that, and you're no longer free. Would it be better to not be a free people? I can see the benefits of both sides, but I think freedom is a better long term solution for a multitude of historical reasons.

reply


The death throes of this loathesome industry are glorious to behold. The idea that this is fact vs viction, real vs fake news, etc. shows how much these people have lost the plot.

reply


This chart (https://twitter.com/benthompson/status/778260618914652164) suggests that Facebook should not a lone scapegoat for journalism's decline - the internet as a whole is a more reasonable target.

reply


The author doesn't realize that whatever Mark Zuckerberg does next, it's likely to fail. But Facebook will learn far more for trying than the news community will learn from sticking to the same old same old.

News will get reinvented, and the optimist in me hopes it will be a much better product than it is today. But that process will be hard to predict and the winners will be among the folks who take risks and try new approaches.

reply


I just wish it was easier to find unbiased news. Just a list of facts no slant either way.

reply


Even a list of facts can include bias, by which facts it includes and which it omits. There exists no unbiased source of news. Better to have information, along with documentation of any potential sources of bias, evaluate that for yourself with the caveats included, and give it appropriately discounted weight.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: