Ask HN? Which cloud is good in support and value for money for small websites? 2 points by hitr 16 minutes ago

I have mainly used Azure cloud for many of the smaller applications I run and been quite satisfied with it.My applications are on .net and I am quite familiar with Microsoft stack and was previously working with Microsoft :).I am currently in the process of building my new app in .net core+postgres and am open to Google cloud platform or AWS or any other cloud provider if it is offers better value for money stability and support.I am not really worried about the features provided by each of these providers as I always try to build things cloud agnostic and try to not use any provider specific features.I am only interested in the part where value for money for small/medium(e.g 10 K users,100 K pageviews) web apps is good,stability and very good customer support. Has anyone here used Google's or AWS or switched providers and got any experience/suggestions to share?








