Last week I sent out generic email to one of the internal user group asking them few things specifically and providing suggestions on certain items. One of the person took that in the wrong sense and flat out insulted me questioning what I really do. He also said he will work with my manager on few items directly. It got to his director and she of course sided with him. She has been uber-bitch always. I apologized even though I shouldn't have and closed out thread. It turns out one of the girl made false statements internally to push her tasks up in the queue. My manager talked on my behalf with this person and he came up with something which i didn't do or didn't say. I would have switched team or looked for another job. But, compensation is good so finding this good job is gonna take time. It is eating me internally though. Open communication is not an option due to rank and file nature of the company. What shall I do?