Ask HN: Space industry folks, what data/calcs do you want to consume as an API?

Hi all, As a side project, I am interested in building an API service which provides data and/or calculations related to space (launch, orbit, navigation, etc.). I am just starting to dip my toe into the space industry and don't really know what kind of API service might be useful. Here's the ask. People working in the space industry, what kinds of data or calculations do you wish that you could consume via API? What kind of API service would you make your lives easier or more profitable? What should I build for you?