Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Hero Patterns – A collection of SVG background patterns for your web projects (heropatterns.com)
17 points by marvinpinto 43 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





I wonder how different browsers rasterize tiling SVG backgrounds. Ideally they should rasterize it once to a buffer and then just blit it a bunch of times. But if any browser tries to rasterize it every repetition that's a ton of vector drawing for some of those patterns and it may be hella slow on some device/browser combinations.

It's not immediately clear that they would do the smart thing because most times SVGs are rendered only once so you would want to render it directly. It's only tiling backgrounds where this optimization makes sense. But I think as a consequence of it being treated as an image in CSS rather than a DOM SVG element it's quite likely most browsers do render it to a buffer first.

If nobody has noticed these being super slow I guess browsers are doing the smart thing.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: