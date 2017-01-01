Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Camera made from 32k drinking straws takes pointillistic photographs (designboom.com)
27 points by cdvonstinkpot 1 hour ago | 1 comment





The article repeats the standard erroneous concept of "single point perspective", which it says is what a pinhole camera produces.

"instead of producing an image from a single point perspective, as would a pinhole, its straw counterpart produces a multipoint perspective from an array."

The traditional meaning of single point perspective is a drawing technique which uses a single vanishing point (rather than multiple vanishing points, one for each set of parallel lines in space).

The technique of using straws will produce a parallel projection of some kind, depending on the design of the camera. It isn't a "multipoint perspective" just because it's a parallel projection. This is so basic.

