I could lower my bar, but the real problem is the binary nature of the vote. There's content that I really want more of, and then there's content that's better than average. If I vote both with my single vote, I'm not delivering the right level of information. It's almost like I want a supervote that can only be applied once a day, or once a week, that's worth more than one normal vote.
Couldn't find an aggregator that does it. Interestingly, however, it's a common voting tactic on reality competition TV (e.g. The Voice, American Idol) [1].
Does anyone have examples of supervotes in action for online communities?
[1] https://www.google.com/webhp?sourceid=chrome-instant&ion=1&e...
I see it from time to time used as a forum or feature request tracker.
I think the average user is more than 10x as likely to click a 1k link than 100pt.
Personally, if it's massively upvoted I'll click and skim even if it doesn't sound like it will interest me - if it's that important to the community, I 'should', right?
The current landscape may favor you more if I take certain actions, but that does NOT obligate me at all.
I'd like to prod that rule, though, and see if being vocal about the importance of upvoting can shift the participation rate on a per-community basis. My hunch is that it can, and Algolia can help us find out over time.
The Hacker News moderators are doing what they can to provide a quality website. To the extent your voting helps them achieve their goals, it's useful. On the other hand, encouraging more noise voters won't improve things; it will mean that quality submissions need more votes to break through the clutter, and the moderators will have to look for alternate ranking signals.
Still, it probably wouldn't hurt to look at the 'new' page more often.
[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goodhart's_law
We're dependent on voting to determine "best" or "most important". Even if the sampling were statistically valid, populism does not equate to quality.
We should have automated systems for scoring articles on vectors of likely importance, relevance, accuracy and literacy so we can apply these to aggregators in conjunction with basic populism.
Because populism is easily gamed and has many known degenerate cases that are not fixed by throwing more populism at it.
I've also seen a lot of interesting stuff on /newest that never makes it to the front page. Sometimes stuff that I personally find useful, even if it isn't relevant to the community at large.
Also, pro tip: page 2 has new posts with a handful of upvotes where one or two more votes can easily propel them to the front page. You can make a difference!
Btw, tldr; "I know it's fun to dismiss social networks as frivolous, but link aggregators are a special type of social network that we should value higher."
The flaws of the system won't be fixed by gaming it even more.
That this type of information retrieval is portrayed as mankind's last hope, makes me miss Google Reader even more than already.
For lack of an better alternative HN is more of a baseline I check my twitter feed against.
If a story link is followed a certain number of times, if a certain amount of time is spent on a page, etc. these indicators might contribute to an “implicit upvote” for a story or contribute in some way to its rank regardless of explicit up-votes. It’s also really important to have a good way to recognize and consolidate duplicates and reward them equally.
Activity in a comment subtree should also implicitly increase the rank of a comment. I have occasionally seen comments that were mysteriously not upvoted even once, despite spawning multiple levels of subtree discussion; in such case, isn’t the comment implicitly “more valuable” by creating a lengthy discussion, even if no one ever explicitly upvoted it?
I've never heard of such a thing. What makes you think high karma influences the value of a vote? Have the mods talked about it?
Take something like view time and commenting/opening the article as a vote and perhaps still have a flag function to help remove off topic or illegal content.
Manual voting seems like such a ham-fisted approach at finding what people want, and it disproportionately rewards those who vote over more passive observers.
