Most of the time I don't upvote because the link isn't good enough. It's very rare that I see a link I think is really worth people's time - maybe once or twice a week.

I could lower my bar, but the real problem is the binary nature of the vote. There's content that I really want more of, and then there's content that's better than average. If I vote both with my single vote, I'm not delivering the right level of information. It's almost like I want a supervote that can only be applied once a day, or once a week, that's worth more than one normal vote.

I just tried digging for examples of supervotes in the wild. The idea is intriguing.

Couldn't find an aggregator that does it. Interestingly, however, it's a common voting tactic on reality competition TV (e.g. The Voice, American Idol) [1].

Does anyone have examples of supervotes in action for online communities?

[1] https://www.google.com/webhp?sourceid=chrome-instant&ion=1&e...

There's a Discourse-type thing (it's not Discourse) that gives you upto 3 votes on any one topic, and I think a daily maximum, that perhaps increases with user trust - but I don't remember the name.

I see it from time to time used as a forum or feature request tracker.

I think I agree with the sentiment, but try to ignore the statistics.

I think the average user is more than 10x as likely to click a 1k link than 100pt.

Personally, if it's massively upvoted I'll click and skim even if it doesn't sound like it will interest me - if it's that important to the community, I 'should', right?

No. Don't even try to guilt me into action.

The current landscape may favor you more if I take certain actions, but that does NOT obligate me at all.

I believe the author is unaware of the 1% rule on internet culture and argues that people shouldn't follow it. Making an impassioned plea isn't going to do much. The internet is full of people that don't want to interact and only consume . https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/1%25_rule_(Internet_culture)

Thanks for pointing this out to me. I had in fact forgotten about this rule.

I'd like to prod that rule, though, and see if being vocal about the importance of upvoting can shift the participation rate on a per-community basis. My hunch is that it can, and Algolia can help us find out over time.

I don't know, this seems a bit like taunting Goodhart's law? [1] I'm thankful that voting on Hacker News works as well as it does; maybe we shouldn't mess with it.

The Hacker News moderators are doing what they can to provide a quality website. To the extent your voting helps them achieve their goals, it's useful. On the other hand, encouraging more noise voters won't improve things; it will mean that quality submissions need more votes to break through the clutter, and the moderators will have to look for alternate ranking signals.

Still, it probably wouldn't hurt to look at the 'new' page more often.

[1] https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Goodhart's_law

I think this is a misidentification of the true problem.

We're dependent on voting to determine "best" or "most important". Even if the sampling were statistically valid, populism does not equate to quality.

We should have automated systems for scoring articles on vectors of likely importance, relevance, accuracy and literacy so we can apply these to aggregators in conjunction with basic populism.

Because populism is easily gamed and has many known degenerate cases that are not fixed by throwing more populism at it.

I think you are presupposing that automated systems for articles can't be gamed . Google has to constantly update their search API to combat this .

Absolutely, it can all be gamed and any approach will have cases where it fails. That's why a balanced set of approaches using a handful of very different metrics is important – and possibly offering users the ability to browse by each metric separately.

Should HN offer to try to show us things that people with similar interests to our own found interesting? Or is that ranking style too prone to filter bubble issues and too similar to what other sites already do?

What you're talking about is called an "editor", and web utopians spent the last decade or so screeching about how they're all autocratic gatekeepers that should be sent to the guillotine. It was a bad idea. We should have more editors.

No, editors editorialize and leak all of their human biases into determining what the readers see.

Do you rely on expertise in any domain? Quality editors are experienced in the domains they curate and edit. Given the volume of content that's produced, it makes sense to leverage editors. There's no bias-free news regardless, just as you point out, it's part of human nature. Finding a quality editor is well-worth it, as you no longer need to spend as much effort in searching for and evaluating individual articles.

It feels nice to spot something on the new list, give it its first upvote, and then the next day see it on the front page.

I've also seen a lot of interesting stuff on /newest that never makes it to the front page. Sometimes stuff that I personally find useful, even if it isn't relevant to the community at large.

Also, pro tip: page 2 has new posts with a handful of upvotes where one or two more votes can easily propel them to the front page. You can make a difference!

True -- at the right threshold one upvote can mean the difference between a post sinking without a trace or making it to the front page and gaining many more votes and views. In that way one upvote can trigger much more than 100 views.

I just sent 100 more visitors to your website. (And it took way more than half a second - I had to read the entire post before doing so.)

Btw, tldr; "I know it's fun to dismiss social networks as frivolous, but link aggregators are a special type of social network that we should value higher."

Amusingly, more people than normal who've read the blog post are going to upvote this post.

Same for your comment. :)

Original comment was it was oldest one 2nd from the bottom. HN voting couldn't be that bad. Situation changed by time it refreshed lol. Maybe just cuz it's a recent topic.

It's very ok to abstain if you have no informed opinion or interest.

The flaws of the system won't be fixed by gaming it even more.

That this type of information retrieval is portrayed as mankind's last hope, makes me miss Google Reader even more than already.

For lack of an better alternative HN is more of a baseline I check my twitter feed against.

Upvoting on Facebook definitely does impact distribution. More likes translate to more people seeing it in their feed. This of course has a cumulative effect and leads to more re-shares. Virality is highly dependent on initial likes.

Funny enough to shadowfacts comment, I think when you remind people that you can share/upvote/promote, you generally get a higher return rate. At least, that's what common wisdom seems to say. For example, if at the end of a blog post you say "tell us your story about x" where it relates to the post, you're more likely to get responses than if you didn't. This of course doesn't help bad content that you don't reach the end of.

I'm not sure I totally buy the concept that 'good' up/down-voting saves people time. I rarely come to hacker news thinking "I'll just check the top n posts, filtering out posts below a certain score threshold"; typically, I'm thinking "What are the posts I can spend X time reading instead of doing something else?".

I feel that ranks should be a combination of explicit and implicit activity.

If a story link is followed a certain number of times, if a certain amount of time is spent on a page, etc. these indicators might contribute to an “implicit upvote” for a story or contribute in some way to its rank regardless of explicit up-votes. It’s also really important to have a good way to recognize and consolidate duplicates and reward them equally.

Activity in a comment subtree should also implicitly increase the rank of a comment. I have occasionally seen comments that were mysteriously not upvoted even once, despite spawning multiple levels of subtree discussion; in such case, isn’t the comment implicitly “more valuable” by creating a lengthy discussion, even if no one ever explicitly upvoted it?

why not get 1 upvote automatically just upon opening/viewing? (please forgive me because i do not understand the entire process(and did not search to find if there is one))

An upvote is a recommendation, which should be based on reading the submission. The upvote should ideally come after opening/viewing if the submission is good enough. (Am I understanding your comment correctly?)

That would reward excellent (or clickbait) titles, which might not be the good articles.

Link agregators have a free rider problem. Just like democracies without mandatory voting.

Those two are not even remotely connected and to claim a lack mandatory voting implies a free rider problem is ridiculous.

There also seems to be a mechanism where high-karma users boost a story more than one point. It would support Julian's point even more. I was at one point just boosting stuff in New that I thought people would be interested in across various topics based on prior front page results.

There also seems to be a mechanism where high-karma users boost a story more than one point

I've never heard of such a thing. What makes you think high karma influences the value of a vote? Have the mods talked about it?

Ive noticed a link in new that stays at 1pt a while go up a ton after I upvote it. This means either it stayed dead followed by a bunch of simultaneous upvotes or the site gives extra weight to high karma users. I dont upvote enough stories to be sure which it is. I just see points go up tens of votes second I upvote most submissions.

Most things in new don't get any votes at all so you're going to see lots of volatility there (nor does the ranking there matter much). The ranking computation is also not necessarily instant although maybe it is, I don't know. But I don't think this is any evidence of high karma users having some kind of supervote. If you could move items on the front page with a single vote (or with your mind), that would be another thing altogether.

Why haven't any link aggregator sites tried automating the voting system?

Take something like view time and commenting/opening the article as a vote and perhaps still have a flag function to help remove off topic or illegal content.

Manual voting seems like such a ham-fisted approach at finding what people want, and it disproportionately rewards those who vote over more passive observers.

