"Sheaves for engineering problems" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=223-0x2KNOg
And for a deep dive into a paper, see:
"Sheaves are the canonical data structure for sensor integration" https://arxiv.org/abs/1603.01446
Here's the new Python Cellular Sheaf Library:
https://github.com/kb1dds/pysheaf
reply
"Sheaves for engineering problems" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=223-0x2KNOg
And for a deep dive into a paper, see:
"Sheaves are the canonical data structure for sensor integration" https://arxiv.org/abs/1603.01446
Here's the new Python Cellular Sheaf Library:
https://github.com/kb1dds/pysheaf
reply