Sheaf Theory: The Mathematics of Data Fusion (audio starts at 10:44) [video] (youtube.com)
Applied sheaf theory is pretty new, and not widely known yet. This is a full two-day video series (about the equivalent of a semester course compressed into two days). If you want an intro/big-picture video overview on what the sheaf data structure is, and how it's related to graph databases, topology, category theory, and data analysis, see:

"Sheaves for engineering problems" https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=223-0x2KNOg

And for a deep dive into a paper, see:

"Sheaves are the canonical data structure for sensor integration" https://arxiv.org/abs/1603.01446

Here's the new Python Cellular Sheaf Library:

https://github.com/kb1dds/pysheaf

