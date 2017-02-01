Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
Meanwhile in NZ: 10 GBit symmetric uplinks for households successfully tested (calix.com)
1 point by mschuster91 19 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 1 comment | favorite





Sorry for the editorialized title, the original one is way too long and doesn't include the key point of symmetric 10 GBit/s connections.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: