Hacker News new | comments | show | ask | jobs | submit login
BSD socket API revamp (githubusercontent.com)
17 points by rumcajz 49 minutes ago | hide | past | web | 4 comments | favorite





Am I missing something? It seems to propose to ditch all non-blocking APIs under the assumption that "runtimes" will provide lightweight concurrency. But AFAIK most (all?) runtimes that provide lightweight concurrency make extensive use of the non-blocking network APIs to work - including Golang, that is even cited as an example:

   During the decades since BSD sockets were first introduced the way
   they are used have changed significantly.  While in the beginning the
   user was supposed to fork a new process for each connection and do
   all the work using simple blocking calls nowadays they are expected
   to keep a pool of connections, check them via functions like poll()
   or kqueue() and dispatch any work to be done to one of the worker
   threads in a thread pool.  In other words, user is supposed to do
   both network and CPU scheduling. 
   [...]
   To address this problem, this memo assumes that there already exists
   an efficient concurrency implementation where forking a new
   lightweight process takes at most hundreds of nanoseconds and context
   switch takes tens of nanoseconds.  Note that there are already such
   concurrency systems deployed in the wild.  One well-known example are
   Golang's goroutines but there are others available as well.

reply


Very interesting idea overall. I've long thought the current segregation of network protocols between userland and the kernel is rather arbitrary and inflexible - why should reliability (TCP) be in the kernel but security (TLS) be in userland?

I don't think the idea of requiring Go-style lightweight threading is viable. Lightweight threading has many nice properties, but also inherently requires more expensive operations to deal with split stacks, and tends to use more memory than a manual approach. It's also rather poorly supported in general by existing languages and OSes (other than Go), while any new OS-level socket API should be as universally accessible as the existing one. In particular, many scripting-ish languages either have no concept of threading at all or only support isolated threads whose communication is limited to relatively slow message passing. In theory the language implementations could write a C shim to expose a non-blocking interface around blocking underlying operations - this is what libuv does today for file I/O, for instance - but the result would be a lot of unnecessary overhead.

reply


The big reason security is in userspace is because it requires policy decisions. How do we determine which remote users to trust? WoT, cert chains, trust on first use? There is kernel-mode security (IPsec) but it turns out that userspace is better equipped to make those decisions.

reply


How would a design with TCP done entirely in userland work? A given socket address might in one instant belong to uid 10, and in the next, after uid=10's connection closes, to uid 20.

(I'm not challenging you, just asking what you think the semantics should look like).

Worth adding for everyone else, though I'm sure you know: high speed network implementations already pull a lot of this stuff into userland.

reply




Guidelines | FAQ | Support | API | Security | Lists | Bookmarklet | DMCA | Apply to YC | Contact

Search: